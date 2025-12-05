Dozens of disappointed York residents have packed the front steps of WA Parliament to protest the approval of a controversial rubbish tip in York. WA Environment Minister Matthew Swinbourne this month gave the green light to the 136.8ha Great Southern Landfill proposal at Allawuna Farm, by private company Alkina Holdings. His approval alarmed local farmers and residents, concerned about its impact. The project would take up to 250,000 tonnes of waste per year, mostly trucked from Perth. It would have a maximum lifespan of up to 28 years and a lifetime capacity of up to 5.6 million cubic metres of waste. It was approved despite the Shire of York banning landfill developments in 2018, under its local planning rules. Farmers and local residents, who have loudly opposed the project, are concerned about water contamination, Aboriginal cultural heritage sites being disregarded, the destruction of animal habitats, community safety and tourism and risks to agricultural biosecurity. Kay Davies’ mixed farming property neighbours the project site — she has been vocal about her opposition for 14 years since the landfill was first proposed. Ms Davies, her husband Glenn and son Jake, run a cropping, sheep and cattle operation across more than 1000ha in York. They aren’t connect to the water main supply, and so the family and their livestock rely on rain water — water they fear will be contaminated from pollution from the landfill. Ms Davies said she was disappointed and angry the Government had approved the project “We do not need the Allawuna landfill — we do not need any new landfills,” she said. “The community absolutely doesn’t want it. . . every time we have anything the town hall fills to capacity with people against it.” The approved site sits along Catchment Road and is bounded by Great Southern Highway to the north. Ms Davies said the landfill will have a “devastating effect” on the York and Mundaring communities, and would compromise the local population of Carnaby’s black cockatoos through the destruction of 331 foraging trees at the site. “It threatens to destroy the considerable tourism industry that York has built,” she said. “The proposal will contaminate the Mundaring Weir water catchments areas and our waterways.” Robyn Davies, also a mixed operation farmer at York, said the area will look like the “Gaza Strip” when it starts burning waste. Shadow agricultural minister Lachlan Hunter promised the crowd at Thursday’s protest the Nationals’ would continue to fight the rubbish tip despite the recent approval. “We don’t want Perth’s rubbish dumped on the footstep of one of the most productive and prime agricultural places in West Australia,” he said. Mr Hunter labelled the approval as an “environmentally vandalist” decision that threatens the “primest” agricultural land in WA. Shire of York president Chris Gibbs said the council remained committed to navigating the approval to achieve the best outcome for the local community. “The reaction of the community has been what it’s pretty much always been — you will have to go a long, long way to try to find anyone (in the community) who supports an idea like this,” he said. Mr Swinbourne has been contacted for comment.