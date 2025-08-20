APVMA announces sweeping new restrictions on fenitrothion

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority has imposed sweeping new restrictions on the insecticide fenitrothion, after it was confirmed as the cause of a mass bird death event in New South Wales earlier this year. Following a year-long chemical review and public consultation, the APVMA ruled that most current uses of fenitrothion in broadacre cropping, pastures, horticulture, poultry houses and grain storage facilities will be cancelled, citing unmanageable risks to workers, wildlife and the environment. From mid-2026, the chemical will only be permitted in limited, tightly controlled applications — primarily on bulk-stored grain entering silos. Handheld spraying will be banned entirely. The decision follows a devastating incident in March 2025 in which more than 200 little corellas and several sulphur-crested cockatoos were found dead or dying across multiple Newcastle suburbs. The NSW Environment Protection Authority confirmed the birds had ingested barley grain laced with fenitrothion. Toxicology tests revealed the insecticide as the definitive cause of death, prompting public outrage and calls for stronger pesticide oversight. The EPA warned that individuals or businesses found misusing pesticides could face fines of up to $2 million. While the APVMA stressed there is no current risk to food safety, it determined that the chemical’s widespread use poses unacceptable environmental harm, particularly to birds, small mammals, and aquatic species through spray drift. The new restrictions aim to eliminate uses that erode established safety margins. Fenitrothion has historically been used for controlling locusts, grasshoppers and beetles. Alternatives are available for most agricultural settings now affected by the ban. A full breakdown of approved and cancelled uses is available on the APVMA website.