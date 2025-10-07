WA’s peak firearms bodies are cautiously hopeful that a long-awaited parliamentary report will recommend fixes to what they describe as Labor’s “poorly-managed” firearms reform. But they remain deeply concerned about growing police powers and the erosion of legal rights for licensed gun owners. The parliamentary inquiry into the McGowan Government’s controversial Firearms Act 2024, branded the toughest in the country, is set to hand down its findings on October 16 after public hearings held last month. The report follows a wave of backlash and more than 2600 public submissions — many from farmers, recreational shooters and industry groups — after the new laws came into force on March 31. Sporting Shooters Association of WA president Paul Fitzgerald said he expected the bipartisan standing committee to make “solid” recommendations, but warned that only modest changes were likely. “I think the Government’s admitted that they got what they wanted when they had control of both houses of Parliament, and they were on a deadline to try and get the Act and the regulations slammed through because they weren’t going to get any opposition,” he said. “Hopefully they take the recommendations from the standing committee. I suspect there will be good recommendations.” But Mr Fitzgerald’s biggest concern was with Section 150 of the Act — a clause that gives the Police Commissioner broad powers to cancel a firearms licence based on a person’s conduct, mental health, beliefs or attitudes. The powers have already been used to seize weapons from self-declared sovereign citizens across the State in the wake of the fatal shooting of two Victorian police officers by alleged offender Dezi Freeman. WAFarmers president Steve McGuire found the committee “reasonably receptive” to the ideas and suggestions presented in the hearing with farming and agricultural industry leaders. But Mr McGuire said “silly” red tape throughout the Act either needed to be taken out or clarified — including what qualifies as a habitable or inhabitable residence for the purposes of firearm storage lockers. “They did appear to be having a crack at it — that was a standing legislative committee, rather than just a select committee for that particular subject,” he said. He said the “whole debacle” was a good example of why parliamentary process exists. “The whole procedure has been a classic example of how not to do legislation — extremely poor governance,” Mr McGuire said. “It would be good if the government got a bit of a rap over the knuckles in the process, for how badly the whole thing’s been run — (it has been) poorly managed.” A spokesman for Police Minister Reece Whitby said any recommendations in the report will be welcomed and given full consideration while remaining committed to community safety. “Our nation-leading reforms are designed to ensure safety for all West Australians and reduce the incidence of firearm-related tragedies in our community,” he said.