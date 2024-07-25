Australian farmers are celebrating after a landmark class action in the Federal Court failed to prove the herbicide Roundup and its key ingredient glyphosate causes cancer. Justice Michael Lee handed down his judgment in the case against the widely-used weedkiller on Thursday afternoon. The civil class action, launched by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, claimed Roundup’s active ingredient caused non-Hodgkin lymphoma in more than 800 Australian patients. But Justice Lee ruled there was not enough evidence to prove glyphosate was carcinogenic. The National Farmers’ Federation was quick to welcome the decision, issuing a statement saying glyphosate was “one of the most common products” farmers worldwide used to combat invasive weeds. “It allows us to be more productive and sustainable, often being associated with no or minimal till farming, which preserves soil structure,” an NFF spokesperson said. “Farmers put their faith in… the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicine Authority (APVMA) to determine what products they can use and how to use them safely. “The decision from the Federal Court today reinforces that our regulator is doing its job to ensure the health and safety of our farmers, communities and environment.” GrainGrowers Limited chief executive Shona Gawel said the decision to dismiss the class action highlighted the importance of science-based regulation and the APVMA’s role in ensuring confidence in the use of farm chemicals. She said the class action went against the “robust scientific risk assessment” conducted by the regulator. “While the decision does not impact the immediate registration and use of glyphosate, it publicly reinforces a farming tool that is used by growers for Australian cropping conditions,” Ms Gawel said. “A loss of access to this product would require growers to adopt a different, more complicated approach to weed management, as there is not currently a comparable weed control option available.” Ms Gawel said Australian growers were among the world’s lowest users of crop protection products and took the use of chemicals “very seriously”. “We understand consumer concerns and follow the science-based rules and guidelines established by the AVPMA for the safe use of chemicals in Australia,” she added. Glyphosate-based herbicides have been rigorously tested in hundreds of studies and are safe when used as directed according to Bayer, which acquired Roundup’s producer Monsanto in 2018. Justice Lee was only required to consider the question of general causation of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was not required to consider the specific claims of lead applicant Kelvin McNickle or other class action group members. McNickle had worked for his family’s vegetation management business for 20 years during which he alleged exposure to two of Monsanto’s Roundup products led to a later diagnosis. It comes after similar cases were heard in the US, which saw Bayer settle almost 100,000 lawsuits at a cost of AU$16.5 billion. A spokesman for Maurice Blackburn told media it would be “carefully reviewing the judgment”.