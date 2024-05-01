Fertiliser importer Nutrien Ag Solutions claims it’s business as usual after winning the first skirmish in a legal battle to stay at its fire-ravaged Kwinana port operation. As he prepares to fight Fremantle Port Authority again on May 10, Nutrien chief regional director Andrew Duperouzel said the business had products in storage and coming in on ships, and more headed to WA throughout the growing season. Nutrien on Monday won a Supreme Court injunction allowing it to stay on its 4ha Kwinana dockside lot despite its lease expiring on Tuesday. Granting an injunction pending the outcome of a complex lease renewal row, Justice Larissa Strk pointed to the “real likelihood of impact” on WA farmers if Nutrien were unable to continue operating on its Kwinana port site after Tuesday. Justice Strk also highlighted the “significant harm” to Nutrien if it was not given the requested injunction and it became a “trespasser from April 30”. Almost five years of renewal talks between the FPA and the US-owned group did not resulted in a new lease being signed. The besieged tenant claimed the FPA’s approach to negotiations changed after the site’s main storage shed was destroyed by a fire on February 8 that allegedly started on a conveyor belt owned by the State authority. The fire destroyed the shed’s roof and has deprived Nutrien of access to mains power. Nutrien now operates with makeshift facilities on the site. But it has a deal with CSBP for the rival supplier to receive imported fertilisers into its neighbouring Kwinana site and to dispatch the products to Nutrien and its customers. Unveiling these arrangements in March, CSBP general manager Ryan Lamp called for farmers to do their bit after the rivals had carefully planned arrangements to manage the increased demand on his group’s Kwinana operations. “To avoid congestion at dispatch, we strongly encourage growers across WA to be proactive and book an appointment for collection as soon as possible,” Mr Lamp said. But Nutrien could still be forced off its own Kwinana site before winter given FPA lawyers will ask Justice Strk on May 10 to stop the action underlying the injunction. Justice Strk did not make conclusions on Monday about the FPA’s version of events beyond the fertiliser group meeting the injunction prerequisite of having an arguable case. The judge said she was satisfied Mr Duperouzel had reason to believe the FPA and his group had agreed to the terms of a lease renewal agreement by September last year. Her refusal to grant the injunction would virtually decide the matter against Nutrien “once and for all”, she said. Then its only possible recourse would be a damages claim against the FPA if the State authority were eventually found to be in the wrong. FPA opposed the injunction, pointing to the old lease’s expiry on April 30 and claiming any potential new lease was linked to unresolved negotiations about a new port services agreement. Nutrien claims any new port services agreement is to be negotiated after a new lease is finalised. In case FPA’s May 10 application to action the case fails, Justice Strk has pencilled in five days from July 15 to hear Nutrien’s application to be able to stay on the site under its old lease for two years.