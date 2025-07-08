WA’s avocado industry is relieved but staying vigilant after it was revealed less than one per cent of nearly 10,000 avocado trees inspected in the Perth Hills tested positive for polyphagous shot-hole borer. The infestation rate of the orchard areas was a hot topic during Budget Estimates last week, when shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter probed Labor minister Hannah Beazley about reports some fruit trees were more vulnerable to the pest. Ms Beazley — speaking on behalf of Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis — clarified that while 9856 avocado trees had been inspected for signs of the shot-hole borer in the Perth Hills, only a small fraction — 0.27 per cent — had tested positive. The discussion came amid growing concern from industry following the State Government’s decision to shift from a shot-hole borer eradication strategy to long-term management on advice from the National Biosecurity Management Group. The move has prompted mixed reactions from growers and industry bodies, who fear they will bare the cost of management should it spread outside of its current Perth quarantine zone and into WA’s agricultural areas. Avocados Australia CEO John Tyas, whose organisation has been involved in the response since day one, said industry was relieved by early indications that WA avocados did not appear to be a preferred species for the shot-hole borer. But the said the risk of spread remains significant if materials like mulch and wood are moved between growing regions. “No industry wants a new pest to manage, and while this one doesn’t spread far on its own, it can move quickly through infested plant material like mulch,” Mr Tyas said. “Avocado growers regularly mulch their trees, and it’s that mulch and wood that’s most concerning. “One of our key messages is to make sure growers know where their mulch is coming from.” The State and Federal Governments spent $57 million inspecting 2.9 million trees and trying to eradicate polyphagous shot-hole borer from the Perth metropolitan area before changing to a management strategy last month. Mr Tyas said experiences in other countries suggested the pest could be managed with strong orchard hygiene and canopy management, but WA’s unique environment may present challenges. Manjimup avocado farmer Vic Grozotis said farmers had accepted the announcement but were concerned they would end up bearing the cost of management down the track. “It can affect avocado trees, but they are not a preferred host,” he said. “This is something we are going to have to accept and manage. But it may be an additional cost of production.” Pomewest executive manager Nadia Stacy said WA’s apple and pear industries — which also have a significant footprint in the Perth Hills — were in regular contact with State Government researchers regarding the potential risk to farmers’ crops. “The industry is currently in a wait-and-see phase concerning pest management for apple and pear production,” she said. “We are hopeful that the State Government, via the Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development, will continue to conduct research aimed at minimising risks and contain this pest. “While there is moderate concern, prioritising protecting our central production regions from pests and diseases remains essential. “Ongoing research in the Perth Hills apple and pear orchards so far suggests the pest can be managed effectively.” Shadow forestry minister Bevan Eatts, a Manjimup farmer, warned the decision to move from an eradication to a management strategy was causing additional stress to WA’s beleaguered forestry industry. “More monitoring is needed, especially where infested firewood may be moved,” he said. “The State Government needs to throw everything at this to make sure this pest does not spread into regional areas.” Mr Tyas encouraged avocado growers with questions to email avocados@dpird.wa.gov.au.