Beyond the Saleyards: Lamb and sheep supplies remain tight

WA lamb and sheep supplies are expected to remain tight and uneven in the short term, a supply issue that doesn’t usually happen during the spring flush period.

This year, a late seasonal break and patchy early pasture growth has delayed turnoff by three to four weeks, with most new-season lambs only now reaching target weights.

This delay compresses the typical spring marketing window, likely resulting in a short and concentrated pulse of supply rather than a steady flow through October and November.

Any lift in supply is expected to be brief, as warmer weather and harvest activity draw producer attention.

Many lambs may instead be retained for additional weight gain, diverted to feedlots, or held until post-harvest, tightening availability through late November and December.

Processor demand remains strong but selective, centred on preferred weight and quality profiles.

While a short burst of supply could create temporary scheduling pressure, overall throughput is unlikely to rise significantly given current capacity limits.

The combination of compressed supply and consistent demand should help stabilise prices, with any weakness likely to stem from short-term oversupply rather than sustained market softness.

Looking ahead, a post-harvest supply wave may emerge as pasture quality declines and producers offload remaining lambs before summer feed pressure intensifies.

However, this later turnoff is expected to consist mainly of lighter lambs and mutton, rather than heavy prime stock.

Market outlook

Feeder lamb demand

Agora Livestock reports mixed feeder lamb requirements across buyers.

Spot pricing remains available through October to January 2026, providing producers with flexibility in marketing options.

Breeding ewe interest

Current interest in breeding ewes remains lukewarm, with buyers showing limited appetite as seasonal confidence varies across regions.

Forward pricing

Agora’s Base+ forward pricing contracts continue to provide timely risk management options for producers through the summer period, helping secure minimum price outcomes amid uncertain supply conditions.

Indicative WA processor prices

Old season trade lambs: $9.80/kg cwt.

New season trade lambs: $10.40/kg cwt.

Airfreight lambs: $8.50/kg cwt.

Light and heavy mutton: $6.50/kg cwt.

Indicative feeder lamb prices

Crossbred feeder lamb (40kg+): $4.60/kg.

Crossbred feeder lamb (28kg): $4.50/kg.

Merino lamb (36kg): $4.30/kg.

Shedder lambs (34kg): $4.50/kg.

For producers seeking more certainty, contact the Agora Trade Desk for quotes on both fixed price and Base+ pricing options.