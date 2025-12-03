Australia’s biggest livestock export conference took place in Perth this month, as industry leaders, exporters, producers and policymakers gathered for two days of information-sharing and networking at LIVEXchange 2025. The event showcased innovations, discussed trade challenges, and celebrated the contributions of people who have shaped the sector, with dozens of speakers presenting at Crown Perth. The conference — which had former LiveCorp chair Terry Enright acting as MC — featured presentations on market trends, animal welfare, and export regulations, alongside workshops and networking sessions designed to strengthen collaboration across the sector. Delegates also discussed the ramifications of the Federal Government’s planned 2028 phase-out of the live sheep trade, which has caused concern among long-term export partners. A highlight of the conference was the LIVEXchange Gala Dinner, when the longest-serving chair of the WA Livestock Exporters’ Association John Edwards was inducted into the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council Hall of Fame and presented with the Ian McIvor lifetime achiever award. Mr Edwards, who retired earlier this year, spent more than four decades in the live export industry, including running operations in Australia for several Middle Eastern and local companies. It was the first time the conference had been held in Perth since 2017.