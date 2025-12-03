A Kimberley helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two young pilots was likely the result of their employer not having appropriate risk management procedures in place, a report has found. Crash investigators said operator Pearl Coast Helicopters — a Broome-based company specialising in aerial stock musters — did not have the tools to consider and manage the risks associated with the musters. The pilots were also allowed to decide how far apart their helicopters could be during flights — which could pose a risk for midair collisions. Pilots Peter Ritter, 29, and Gavin U’Ren, 30, died after their helicopters collided mid-air at Mount Anderson Station homestead, near Derby, on July 25 last year. Pearl Coast had employed both men. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which investigated the crash, released its findings on Wednesday, stating the tools used by Pearl Coast “to consider and manage operational risk were not tailored to their main business of aerial mustering”. “Further, the risk of collision had not been identified in operational risk assessments, and the operator’s manuals did not provide documented procedures to ensure pilots establish and maintain adequate separation between helicopters,” chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said. Separation standards set a minimum distance between aircrafts to prevent collisions. The investigation found each pilot was allowed to arrange their own separation “based on personal preference”. “Pilots routinely flew with reduced vertical and lateral separation, and over time this became an accepted operating preference,” Mr Mitchell said. He said the tragedy demonstrated the need for risk management to identify and mitigate risks, and said it was a reminder that operators and pilots should always follow separation standards. “Aerial mustering plays a critical role in Australia’s agricultural sector,” Mr Mitchell said. “This tragic accident should serve as a trigger for all mustering operators to consider their risk management practices, and whether they have scaled them adequately for their operation.” Mr Mitchell said defined minimum plane separation limits and and pre-planned safe exits, which give pilots a chance to identify and respond to emerging collision threats, were important tools to avoid mid-air collisions. “Additionally, airframe obstructions can limit visibility in even the most open cabins,” he said. “This should be a key consideration when establishing how aircraft should be positioned when flying in close proximity.” The report revealed Pearl Coast Helicopters had since conducted a review into its operations manual and defined procedures for flights involving multiple aircrafts. “These changes were contained in a company notice to air crew and all pilots were briefed on the changes prior to resuming flying operations,” the report reads. “Additionally, a specific risk assessment for mustering operations was generated that included multi‑helicopter operations and considered the risk of collision. “ The report also revealed the aircrafts were flying without doors on the day of the crash, but said this was normal for mustering helicopters. It also found the morning briefing — which was held before the flight — discussed operational matters, and did not talk about aviation safety risks like separation “This represented a missed opportunity to establish a shared understanding of how the helicopters would be coordinated, which may have provided the pilots with a better understanding of what to expect, and how other pilots would be operating their helicopters,” the report reads. Both pilots were correctly restrained and wearing helmets at the time of the crash, but the crash was deemed to be nonnsurvivable. The tragedy unfolded when four Robinson R22 helicopters were set to depart for a cattle mustering operation near Mount Anderson Station about 6.30am. Shortly after take-off — at an altitude of about 150 feet — two helicopters collided, resulting in an “immediate loss of control”, before falling to the ground. Both Mr Ritter and Mr U’Ren were killed. “During the initial climb, while flying in close proximity, the lead helicopter manoeuvred to the right, and neither pilot detected their converging flight paths, which resulted in the midair collision,” the report reads. “As a result of the midair collision, both helicopters were rendered uncontrollable, collided with terrain and were destroyed.” Several witnesses, including the pilots of the two other helicopters which had not yet taken off, reported seeing smoke or flames as the aircrafts came tumbling down. The pilots’ social media profiles showed they loved flying. The men had posted several photos and videos of them next to or inside helicopters. According to Mr Ritter’s social media channels, the talented photographer studied at Weilmoringle in New South Wales before moving to WA. Mr U’Ren was from Northam but lived in Broome. Just two months before his death, Mr U’ren described his love for flying, in an interview with the Farm Weekly newspaper. “Watching them work, and getting to ride in the helicopters occasionally made me realise that was what I wanted to do,” Mr U’Ren said. “Becoming mates with a few pilots, seeing the life they live, moving around and seeing some pretty cool countryside just concreted it.” In September, and in honour of the two pilots, Jandakot Heli-Co launched the Ritter-U’Ren Scholarship for budding pilots wanting to get their foot in the agricultural aviation industry. Kimberley Agriculture and Pastoral Company (KAPCO) — which manages four pastoral stations across the region, including Mount Anderson Station — released a statement last July saying it was devastated by the news. “KAPCO extends its deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. Our thoughts also go out to friends and colleagues at this sad and tragic time,” it said at the time. Pearl Coast Helicopters has been contacted for comment.