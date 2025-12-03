The spring’s processing data highlights a clear divergence across lamb, mutton, and cattle.

For new-season lamb, processed from September to November, throughput remains well below average in every major livestock State.

WA sits at a five-year low, closely followed by South Australia and New South Wales.

Victoria is the only State tracking higher, about 15 per cent above its five-year low, supported by earlier turnoff patterns and better seasonal conditions.

Compared with 2024 levels, WA has processed about 92 per cent of last year’s lamb numbers, South Australia has processed 78 per cent of its 2024 numbers, and nationally, slaughter is sitting at 83 per cent of last year’s throughput.

The pattern is consistent — lamb availability has been tight across the country, not just in WA.

Mutton trends tell a different story.

WA’s spring throughput was 28 per cent above the five-year low, SA was 75 per cent above, NSW was up 35 per cent, Victoria was up 16 per cent, and nationally, Australia was 22 per cent higher.

Mutton slaughter is broadly in line with 2024 — which was already the highest mutton year in the past five years — reflecting ongoing flock reduction and strong producer turnoff.

This pressure now appears to be easing.

Cattle processing continues its sharp rebound, with all States well above their five-year lows, driven by increased supply.

This shift in livestock may be influencing processor species-mix decisions as lamb supply tightens and prices firm.