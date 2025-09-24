Beyond the Saleyards: WA store lambs hold firm

WA store lamb prices continue to hold firm, with crossbred lambs currently trading at $4.50/kg liveweight and Merinos at $4.30/kg liveweight. Strong buyer competition and limited supply remain key drivers underpinning the market. The National Trade Lamb Indicator has pushed to 1193¢/kg carcase weight, reflecting consistent upward momentum. Prices are up 35¢ week-on-week, 62¢ month-on-month, and an impressive 415¢ compared with the same period last year, underscoring the strength of demand in both domestic and export channels. Processor throughput highlights the ongoing shift in livestock flows across Western Australia. In the past three weeks, sheep processing is down 28 per cent year-on-year, while lamb processing is 15 per cent lower. This mirrors the national trend, where sheep and lamb volumes are down 16 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. By contrast, cattle throughput has surged, with WA numbers up 32 per cent and national volumes up 9 per cent during the same period. Overall, the tightening of sheep and lamb supply continues to provide price support, even as seasonal and market pressures begin to shape forward expectations. Meanwhile, the lift in cattle throughput points to shifting production dynamics, with processors balancing supply across species. Outlook Agora livestock have varying feeder lamb requirements. Spot prices available October to January 2026. Breeding ewes’ interest on the rise. Agora’s Base+ forward pricing contracts continue to offer timely risk management options for producers for the summer period. WA processor prices Old season trade lambs: $9.80/kg cwt. New season trade lambs: $10.20 cwt. Airfreight lambs: $8.50/kg cwt. Light & heavy mutton: $6.30/kg cwt. Indicative feeder lamb prices Crossbred feeder lamb (35kg+): $4.50. Merino feeder lamb (28kg): $4.20. Merino lamb (36kg): $4.20. Shedder lambs (34kg): $4.50. Producers seeking more certainty, contact the Agora Trade Desk for quotes on both fixed price and Base+ pricing options for your stock.