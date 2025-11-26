Delta Ag to remain independent despite Elders merger

Delta Agribusiness co-founder Gerard Hines has moved to steady nerves in the bush after the business was snapped up by Elders in a $475 million deal, assuring farmers it will remain “business as usual” despite the ownership change. The takeover pairs two major forces in Australia’s farm inputs sector in what many see as a strategic push to better challenge Canadian powerhouse Nutrien Ag Solutions, which dominates the national market across fertiliser, chemicals, seed and machinery. While some farming groups feared the acquisition could create a powerful duopoly, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission approved the transaction last month on the condition it divests six Delta outlets in WA. This included its Dalwallinu and Kalannie stores, which Independent Rural has acquired, while eastern states-based E.E. Muir and Sons will take over Delta outlets in Albany, Hyden, Manypeaks and Wellstead. Elders plans to run the Delta business as a standalone entity alongside its own operations. Mr Hines said Delta would retain its own brand, board and strategy, labelling the companies’ independence a “crucial” part of the deal. “We would not have done a deal like this unless we were confident in that being maintained,” he said. “We remain autonomous and keep the brands separate . . . and leverage some things to make us a stronger company.” Speaking at the opening of Delta’s new high-tech distribution centre in Hazelmere last week, Mr Hines reflected on the company’s journey from a fledgling regional start-up to a national agribusiness employing about 500 people. “To open a facility like this, a state-of-the-art distribution centre in a great site . . . is really exciting, and pretty amazing,” he said, noting the transformation that had taken place since the business launched from scratch in 2006. He said the new warehouse and WA headquarters would deliver major benefits for storage, logistics and efficiency. Delta Ag entered the WA market several yeas ago after being founded in southern NSW and first expanding to Victoria. Mr Hines said the move west was prompted by a “very dry” period in the Eastern States. “We realised we had to spread our wings and have geographic diversity . . . we moved into Victoria, then WA and then South Australia,” he said. “WA is the biggest cropping State . . . to be a truly national business you need to have a solid footprint here.” When asked what the future looked like for WA’s Delta Agribusiness branches, its clients and its suppliers, Mr Hines said it would be “business as usual”. He stressed the transaction should not be viewed as a traditional takeover, even though Elders is now the owner. Instead, he framed it as a partnership with separate identities. “Delta and Elders are very different companies,” Mr Hines said. “We are not going to be integrated into Elders . . . essentially we will be competing with them, just like we were before. “We are staying as a standalone, separate company.” Mr Hines said Delta’s business and service offering was “very different” to Elders, and it had been important for both companies to retain their independence when thrashing out a deal. “We will maintain our brand, culture and autonomy, and what makes Delta special,” he said. “They will focus on their business . . . but we will certainly collaborate where we can at the back end of the business — especially in things like procurement and safety, which makes sense.” Citing his 30-year professional relationship with Elders chief executive Mark Allison, Mr Hines said the merger had been built on “mutual trust and respect”. “That is something you need in any big transaction . . . and we have complete confidence around that,” he said. “We are remaining Australian-owned and Elders is an historical company . . . an iconic Australian brand, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. We are proud to be a part of the Elders group.” When asked what the main benefits of the merger were, Mr Hines said joining an ASX-listed company like Elders naturally came with a “bigger balance sheet and bigger access to capital”. But he said many of the benefits would be things customers would not see. “They will be behind the scenes . . . where we work together to create more efficiencies and better value and outcomes for both companies,” he said. “Elders is very good at a lot of things . . . livestock, wool and agency businesses. “We have really strong agronomy skills and a very strong precision ag offering.”