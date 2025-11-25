Tasmanian methane-reducing seaweed producer Sea Forest is scoping new WA sites as it launches a $20.5 million initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange. The company, founded in 2018 and known for its livestock feed additive SeaFeed, is investigating potential locations in Kwinana and Koojan Downs as part of a national and international expansion plan. Sea Forest chief executive and co-founder Sam Elsom said WA was an important part of the company’s growth strategy. “While most beef production in WA is concentrated in the northern rangelands, we’re initially targeting grain-fed beef operations, and these two locations are best positioned to service that market,” he said. Sea Forest was scheduled to list on the Australian Securities Exchange on November 26 with a market cap at the offer price of $112.1m. The IPO — fully underwritten by Ord Minnett — offers 10.25 million shares at $2 apiece, aiming to raise about $20.5m to support the company’s scale-up. Funds will be used to expand manufacturing capacity across Australia and overseas — including planned facilities in Queensland, NSW, WA and South Africa — and to support ongoing product innovation, regulatory approvals and provide working capital. SeaFeed, which replicates the methane-reducing properties of the red seaweed Asparagopsis, is promoted as cutting livestock methane emissions by up to 80 per cent while also improving productivity and saleable meat yield. Mr Elsom said the aim was to support a more productive and sustainable farming industry. “We aren’t just an environmentally friendly business, we’re one that is driving measurable productivity gains at the farm gate, with a happy byproduct being that our feedstock directly leads an up to 80 per cent methane emission reduction,” he said. “SeaFeed is a win-win for farmers, and we’re excited about the opportunity to scale and meet demand at home and abroad following our successful initial public offering. “The business case is compelling and we’re seeing increased interest and adoption in our products because it’s good for business and good for the environment.” Sea Forest independent chair and non-executive director John McKillop said he had seen his fair share of game changers in the agriculture sector. “The opportunity that Sea Forest has to impact farming practice and genuinely change the industry is enormous,” he said. “The agricultural industry is undergoing a transformation, driven by the need to meet the growing demand for sustainable food production. “We need to do more with less and do it more sustainably and Sea Forest’s technology addresses these challenges directly.” Mr McKillop said Sea Forest aimed to enable farmers and supply chain partners to reduce scope 3 emissions and access premium markets for low-emission products. “Sea Forest’s achievements so far are underpinned by robust scientific validation, existing industry partnerships and multi-year commercial supply agreements with large agricultural producers,” he said. The offer is divided into an institutional offer, a broker offer, and a priority offer, with no general public offer. On completion, new investors are expected to hold 18.3 per cent of the shares on issue, with directors and management shareholders holding 15.8 per cent, and the remaining 66 per cent held by existing shareholders. About 97.6 per cent of all shares held by existing shareholders will be subject to escrow arrangements. It is expected that trading of shares on the ASX will begin next year on November 26, 2026, under the ticker SEA.