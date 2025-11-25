WA sheep and wool producers are growing more confident in the future and growth of the industry, but many are still planning to exit the industry with new data forecasting a shrinkage of the State’s lamb flock next year. Capturing feedback from nearly 2000 sheep producers across the country, the latest Sheep Producers Intentions survey from Meat and Livestock Australia and Australian Wool Innovation revealed a steep rise in confidence amongst WA producers. It revealed that the overall sentiment for the Australian sheepmeat industry had jumped by 36 points since 2024 — WA alone jumped by 53 points — marking the highest score since the redesign of the survey in 2022. WA sheep producers also returned a higher level in confidence in the wool industry, reporting a 14 point increase. Based on data gathered in the survey the national sheep flock size was expected to rise by more than three million head to 31 million head of sheep. Despite more than half of surveyed producers across the country looking to increase their flock size in 2026, the WA lamb flock was projected to shrink from 4.34m head to 4.30m. About 40 per cent of producers looking to reduce their flocks cited a downsize in operations as the largest factor, while 32 per cent cited drought as a reason to reduce their flocks. MLA market information manager Erin Lukey said a significant shift in the survey’s results was highlighted in the growing confidence in the national flock’s outlook. “Producers are feeling positive about the next 12 months, with strong lamb prices and expectations of better weather underpinning confidence,” she said. “More than half of respondents, 52 per cent compared to 42 per cent last year, plan to increase their flock size in 2026, while only 28 per cent expect to reduce numbers. “This is a clear signal of recovery and growth following challenging seasonal conditions in 2025.” South Australian producers are leading in confidence, with 60 per cent planning to increase their flock size next year — supporting a predicted 19 per cent increase to 4.88m head next year. “South Australian producers are leading the charge in confidence and growth intentions,” Ms Lukey said. “Their strong outlook reflects strong resilience and readiness to capitalise on better seasonal conditions and market opportunities.” AWI’s head of domestic operations Scott Carmody welcomed the 38 point confidence increase across Australia’s sheep producers. “The latest survey shows woolgrower sentiment has turned around off the back of stronger prices paid in the auction room over the last six months,” he said. “Confidence is key not just now but into the future that’s reflected in the fact 42 per cent of growers surveyed believe price rises will continue in the year ahead. “The current positive sentiment is being felt right along the wool supply chain, with increasing demand for the northern hemisphere winter season.”