Australian grain growers are being asked to help steer the future of on-farm automation through a new survey. The Grain Producers Australia 2025 Autonomous Farm Machinery Survey aims to capture how producers are using, testing, and planning for autonomous equipment in the paddock. This national survey ensures farmers own and lead the discussion on automation and robotics, shaping the policies, safety frameworks and investment priorities that will determine how these tools are adopted across the grains industry. Last year’s inaugural survey drew strong participation from growers across all major grain-growing regions. It showed clear enthusiasm for automation’s potential to boost labour efficiency, safety and precision, and highlighted challenges such as limited connectivity, high costs, uncertainty about safety responsibilities and gaps in service support. These findings have shaped this year’s questions, which look at what has changed and what support growers still need. The survey builds on GPA’s ongoing work to support grower-led adoption of new technology through the Code of Practice for Agricultural Mobile Field Machinery and Autonomous Functions in Australia. GPA’s program ensures practical adoption and industry ownership. It is designed to help farmers gain real benefits from automation that fit Australian conditions rather than overseas models or one-size-fits-all regulation. GPA research, development and extension spokesman and Victorian grain producer Andrew Weidemann said the 2025 survey continues to put growers in control of this technological shift. “Autonomous platforms won’t replace good farmers,” he said. “They should help us do more with the hours and labour we have, improve safety and lift the precision of every pass. “We want practical adoption on Australian farms, not shiny kit that sits in the shed.” Mr Weidemann said the survey informs manufacturers, regulators and decision-makers exactly what growers need next, on their terms. Society of Precision Agriculture Australia executive officer Angelique McAvoy said the collaboration ensured grower experience drove how new technology was developed and used. “This information was very useful to SPAA’s work in the Grain Automate program funded by the Grains Research and Development Corporation,” she said. “Members tell us autonomy becomes valuable when it plugs into existing precision systems, data flows and workflows. “This survey helps quantify those needs across different regions and crops, so training, support and standards match what actually happens in the paddock.” Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover said the results of the 2025 survey would help manufacturers and dealers deliver the next generation of automation safely and reliably. A TMA spokesperson said industry was working to deliver machines and technologies that were reliable, serviceable and compliant in Australian environments. “Clear feedback from growers helps manufacturers prioritise features, service models and safety measures that remove barriers to adoption,” the spokesperson said. The five-minute survey was being conducted by Australian Regional Insights and can be completed online. Responses will feed into an industry report to be shared with policymakers, manufacturers and grower groups to support consistent safety frameworks, workforce training and a clear national approach to autonomy in agriculture. Mr Weidemann said the survey gave producers a direct way to influence the future of automation before it is locked in. “If you filled out last year’s survey, thank you — you helped move the needle,” he said. “Fill it out again this year and we’ll keep turning real farm experience into clear actions that make autonomy easier, safer and more profitable.” The 2025 Autonomous Farm Machinery Survey is open until midnight November 28. To participate in the survey, visit grainproducers.com.au