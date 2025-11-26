Weather and grain harvest disruptions in WA highlight how the cropping side remains critical to the broader livestock supply dynamics.

Recent rainfall and storm activity across key grain-growing regions in the State have disrupted harvest operations, delaying progress and tightening the availability of feed grain.

Many growers have been forced to pause harvest due to wet paddocks and soft ground conditions.

This raises the risk of grain quality deterioration through sprouting, moisture damage, or increased screenings if wet conditions persist.

While WA’s total crop tonnage potential remains strong, the timing of receivals and feed grain flows is now less predictable.

These weather interruptions create new risk factors around logistics, grain quality, and short-term supply, particularly in the southern and central grain belts.

Harvest delays and possible grain quality downgrades could tighten local feed grain supply, offering some price support for feeder lamb and mutton markets.

However, globally ample grain inventories continue to limit significant margin upside.

On the livestock side, breeder demand could strengthen if feed grain pressure continues or if processors and feedlot operators adjust forward rations in anticipation of tighter grain supply through early summer.

The combination of robust livestock indicators, particularly in WA, and grain supply risks arising from weather disruptions, sets the stage for a complex but opportunity-rich period for WA producers.

For lamb and mutton producers, current price levels remain well above last year’s values, especially in WA.

However, producers should remain vigilant on forward pricing, given potential shifts in global grain markets and the evolving harvest outlook.

I remain confident that breeder interest will continue to build through summer and into early 2026 — particularly if feed grain constraints persist and processor demand maintains its steady tone.