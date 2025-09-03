National and Western Australian sheep and lamb processor throughput has recorded a sharp downturn in July and August 2025, compared to the same period over the past five years. The figures reveal a significant slowdown in processing activity, prompting renewed speculation about supply dynamics and future market stability. Lamb processing volumes saw a marked decline. Nationally, throughput fell by 14 per cent year-on-year and is now 25 per cent below the same period in 2024. Western Australia mirrored this trend, with lamb throughput down 13 per cent compared to 2024 levels, and 20 per cent lower than the previous year. Sheep figures were mixed but still trended downward. Nationally, sheep throughput dropped by 3 per cent year-on-year, and 27 per cent below 2024 levels. However, WA recorded a dramatic decline—down 26 per cent year-on-year and 55 per cent compared to the same period in 2024—signalling a sharp contraction in local processing capacity or supply. The sustained drop in processing volumes raises important questions for the year ahead. Industry observers suggest processors may be recalibrating operations, aligning activity more closely with a tighter supply environment. After record volumes in recent years, a more measured pace of processing appears to be emerging as the new norm. Key questions now centre on whether this contraction will be enough to bring supply and demand back into equilibrium - and what it means for producer returns in the months ahead. WA processor prices remain firm Despite the reduction in throughput, WA processor prices have remained relatively firm: Trade lambs: $9.30-$10.20/kg cwt. Airfreight lambs: $7.50/kg cwt. Light and heavy mutton: $6.50/kg cwt. Feeder lamb prices hold steady Indicative prices for feeder lambs are also holding, with little sign of oversupply in the market: Crossbred feeder lamb (35kg+): $4.40. Merino feeder lamb (28kg): $4.20. Merino lamb (36kg): $4.20. Shedder lambs (34kg): $4.40. As processors and producers adjust to changing seasonal conditions and market realities, the coming months will be critical in determining whether these throughput trends reflect a temporary dip or signal a longer-term structural shift. For market insights, contact Agora Livestock on 1300 812 345 or call Dean Hubbard on 0428 697 880. Explore live markets anytime via the Agora Livestock app or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.