The significant recovery in lamb and mutton prices since 2024 levels has renewed breeder interest aimed at increasing long-term supply with expectations numbers will begin to lift with continued strength in the market.

The National Trade Lamb Indicator has fallen 10 per cent (–117¢/kg) since the August highs, now sitting at 1064¢/kg, still 267¢ above the same week last year.

By comparison, WA prices have declined 11.5 per cent (–126¢/kg) since peaking in October, showing about a two-month lag behind the national high price point trend.

Even so, WA values remain 385¢ above the corresponding week last year, underscoring just how far the market has rebounded from 2024 levels.

Pleasingly, the WA share of the national indicator has also improved, rising from a four-month low of 82 per cent to now sit at 91 per cent of the national indicator value.

Looking at mutton through a similar lens, national values have fallen 15 per cent (–118¢/kg) since the early October highs but remain 406¢/kg higher than this time last year.

By contrast, WA prices have moved against the trend, currently reaching a four-month high of 658¢/kg, up slightly through the first two weeks of October and 447¢ above the same week last year.

These comparisons highlight just how subdued pricing was a year ago, and how significant the recovery has been.

During the past four months, WA mutton has averaged 85 per cent of the national indicator (low of 82 per cent), with current values again matching 91 per cent of national pricing.

Market drivers and outlook

At present, the market remains heavily influenced by processors and feed lotters, while breeder and replacement demand continue to reflect short-term trade values more than long-term breeding forecasts.

However, with a consistent processor demand and stable pricing, there’s increasing confidence that breeder interest will strengthen in the months ahead.

Feeder lamb market

Feeder lamb demand and values in WA remain relatively firm this week, though feeders are cautious about forward pricing, preferring spot trading only amid expectations of potential downward price pressure.

That said, the approaching WA harvest and warmer weather are likely to shorten the flush period, with current supply levels expected to tighten as harvest activity ramps up.

