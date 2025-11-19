Lamb markets continued their positive trajectory on the east coast last week, with indicators lifting across all States, and prices strengthening across both saleyards and direct-consignment channels. Processor and feedlot demand remains robust, particularly for restocker-type lambs, helping underpin competition and boost values. In WA, lamb prices have held steady, with some signs of firmness emerging in both saleyards and direct feedlot bids, particularly for lighter lambs. Processor grids, however, have largely held their ground without the lift seen in the east. Merino store lambs in the 28kg-38kg range are bid around $4.20, while crossbred lambs of more than 40kg are trading closer to $4.60. For finished trade lambs, the top published local grid remains at $9.80. Mutton prices in WA have firmed again, diverging from the relatively flat Eastern States market. Hillside and Beaufort River Meats lifted their grids this week, both now quoting $6.90 for mutton of less than 30kg carcase weight. Heavier mutton, however, remains less sought-after. Processors have little appetite for sheep carrying extra condition, with fat score five sheep attracting significant penalties. Producers with heavier or fatter lines may find better returns through the saleyards than over the hook at current pricing. Processing activity continues to build, but perhaps more slowly than usual for this point in the season. Many areas that would typically be turning off lambs now still have green feed available because of the soft finish, delaying the usual spring flush. Booking wait times remain manageable, and some processors still have short-term space available for the right lines of stock. Nationally, the latest price indicators reflect this east–west divergence. The National Mutton Indicator was unchanged at 735¢, while WA mutton slipped slightly to 638¢. The National Trade Lamb Indicator lifted 47¢ to 1139¢, while WA eased 15¢ to 934¢. Year-on-year, WA mutton is up 436¢ and lamb up 326¢, highlighting the strength of the current market despite some local softness. Overall, store markets have firmed, trade lambs are gaining ground in the east, and WA mutton remains a bright spot. The key question now is whether the strength seen over east will flow westward in the weeks ahead.