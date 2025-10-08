A three-month review of national and State processing data highlights consistent trends across the sheep, lamb, and cattle sectors, suggesting a market approaching a transition point. Lamb processing Lamb throughput was down 10 per cent in WA and 15 per cent nationally compared with last year. This contraction reflects tighter supply conditions that may ease slightly into the next quarter. The key question remains whether reduced numbers will bring prices back in line with demand or sustain current competitive tension among processors and buyers. Sheep processing Sheep throughput fell 21 per cent nationally, with WA experiencing a sharper decline of 36 per cent. This reduction suggests the national flock may have reached a stabilisation phase, potentially signalling the beginning of a gradual rebuild over coming seasons. Regional variation highlights differing producer confidence and management responses to seasonal pressures. Cattle processing Cattle throughput rose between 12 per cent and 22 per cent in WA and 10 per cent nationally. This lift likely reflects both herd offloading and stronger demand from domestic and export markets as beef regains market share against tightening lamb supply. Whether this increase is temporary or signals structural change will depend on how these drivers evolve through the remainder of the year. Overall, the data indicates a sector in transition — sheep and lamb processing easing while cattle activity builds pointing to a potential realignment of supply dynamics across red meat markets in the months ahead. Outlook Agora livestock have varying feeder lamb requirements. Spot prices available October to January., 2026. Breeding ewes’ interest is lukewarm. Agora’s Base+ forward pricing contracts continue to offer timely risk management options for producers for the summer period. WA processor prices Old season trade lambs: $9.80/kg cwt. New season trade lambs: $10.40 cwt. Airfreight lambs: $8.50/kg cwt. Light and heavy mutton: $6.50/kg cwt. Indicative feeder lamb prices Crossbred feeder lamb: (40kg+ $4.60). Crossbred feeder lamb: (28kg): $4.50. Merino lamb: (36kg): $4.30. Shedder lambs: (34kg): $4.50. For producers seeking more certainty, contact the Agora Trade Desk for quotes on both fixed price and Base+ pricing options for your stock.