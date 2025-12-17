A decade-long review of WA’s sheep and lamb processing patterns reveals a structural change in supply dynamics across the 2024-25 financial year. Crucially, this assessment is not about raw volumes, but about each month’s percentage share of the total annual kill, a method that strips out flock-size impacts and highlights true supply pressure. When viewed through this lens, a clear message emerges. WA is drawing down a higher proportion of its yearly lamb supply earlier, while mutton availability is tightening significantly. On a 10-year average, WA processes 35.6 per cent of its combined sheep and lamb kill between July and November. In 2025, that has risen to 37.5 per cent, and in 2024 it surged to 42.1 per cent. This indicates that a bigger share of annual supply is now being utilised earlier in the season than history would suggest. Lamb data reinforces this theme. The long-term seasonal share for July to November was 34.8 per cent, yet both 2024 and 2025 sat about 39 to 40 per cent, roughly 4.5 percentage points above normal. This demonstrates that despite a smaller flock, strong pricing has successfully drawn lambs forward. However, it also means a disproportionate share of the year’s lamb supply has already been processed, tightening the outlook for late-season availability. The most significant structural signal comes from mutton. Historically, 37 per cent of the annual sheep kill occurs between July and November. In 2025, that has fallen to 34.6 per cent, a sharp reversal when compared with the liquidation year of 2024, when an extraordinary 46 per cent of the entire year’s mutton kill occurred in just five months. With that liquidation phase now firmly behind us, the declining percentage in 2025 is evidence of dwindling adult sheep numbers in WA. Impact on pricing These shrinking mutton percentages are now translating directly into the WA market. Tight grown-sheep availability is underpinning and elevating current mutton prices, with processors competing harder for limited supply. As supplies continue to contract, the ability for processors to maintain normal kill schedules becomes challenged. This further reinforces price support and potentially drives additional divergence between WA and Eastern States mutton indicators.