CBH is facing rolling 24 hour work strikes in September at its Kwinana Grain Terminal following a deadlock with union members over wage negotiations. CBH Group chief people officer Jacky Connolly said the grain handler had been notified of rolling 24 hour work stoppages by Maritime Union of Australia and Electrical Trades Union employees at the Kwinana Terminal. The rolling work strike will run from September 1 to September 6 and coincides with a planned annual shutdown of the terminal for critical maintenance Countryman understands union members have resorted to the week-long strike after their pay was docked by 90 per cent following industrial actions that began on August 24. “Given the most recent notice of rolling 24 hour work stoppages, the co-operative will need to put measures in place to ensure operations continue and key maintenance and safety critical works are completed,” Ms Connolly said. “For the past five months, CBH has been negotiating in good faith with employees and the unions to reach an enterprise agreement that works for all parties, and since then have been involved in 11 formal bargaining meetings.” Ms Connolly said the most recent bargaining meeting on August 20 saw CBH increase their wage offer from two per cent to two-point-five per cent over three years. Maritime Union of Australia’s WA branch organiser Daniel Piccoli said CBH’s wage offer would put maintenance and electrical employees on pay five to 10 per cent lower than other CBH site. “It would take two years worth of pay rises in the current offer for maintenance workers at the Kwinana Terminal to catch up to what Metro Grain Centre workers, only an hour up the road, are being paid today,” he said. “While CBH have offered an increase to the night shift loading, it is actually less than they would earn if they worked the same increased nights under the current agreement.” Increased pay for additional night shifts and an additional increase for working a rotating shift were also offered to the union members at the meeting. Striking workers are seeking a wage increase to cover the cost of living increase in the past three years, updated shift loading for night shifts and weekends, correct pay for public holiday work, access to training and qualifications and job grading. “In response, the MUA and ETC reiterated their previous demand of a wage increase of six per cent each year over three years,” Ms Connolly said. “In addition, the unions have insisted on pursuing about 70 additional claims.” Mr Piccoli said the current offer from CBH only addresses seven work force claims of the 70 put forwards by the unions. “Nearly all are low cost claims or below what is being asked for, with a major roster change benefiting CBH” he said. CBH has previously been hit with strikes from union members after wage negotiations began in May after the expiry of a previous enterprise bargaining agreement. Ms Connolly said CBH was “disappointed” that the unions have not moved on their offers and that further industrial action will be taken. “We continue to work for a resolution with our plant operators and maintenance employees, and the unions, for a reasonable and sustainable agreement to be in place as soon as possible,” she said. Mr Piccoli said the CBH Kwinana workforce is focused on sorting a proper agreement as soon as possible and returning to work to support the WA grain industry. “The workforce takes no joy from engaging in strike action,” he said. “We are committed to continue negotiations towards a beneficial outcome — but it must be beneficial to all parties.”