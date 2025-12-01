The race is on to open a third canola oilseed crushing plant in WA, with a private business based in Melbourne partnering with Commodity Ag to raise $10 million to open a large-scale facility near Albany. Infrastructure Asset Group, under its Australian Canola Oils brand, this month offered growers in the Great Southern first dibs in investing in the new plant it says will be capable of crushing one million tonnes of canola per year. Infrastructure Asset Group executive director Enzo Gullotti said the project would produce canola oil and meal for domestic and export markets, as well as offering biochar made from canola crop residue to use as a local farming input. “This project is about giving growers a real stake in the processing chain while supporting sustainable farming for generations to come,” he said. Funds from the $10m seed capital-raising round would be used to support early planning, feasibility studies, and development, with the facility expected to be operational by 2031, pending regulatory approval. Infrastructure Asset Group, a Melbourne-based company developing projects to create renewable fuels and products, has teamed up with WA agribusiness Commodity Ag to drive the project. Commodity Ag, operated by Alan Richardson and his family, manage about 20,000ha in the Great Southern. It recently expanded into bulk exporting of grain in Albany after opening receival sites at Willyung and Drome. The proposed canola-crushing plant would be located at the Drome site, conveniently connected to the Mirambeena spur line, which connects to the southern railway line that heads to the Port of Albany. Discussions are also under way to acquire adjoining Development WA land for potential expansion. Mr Gulloti said the canola crushing plant would serve as a platform for future growth, potentially expanding into the production of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel using canola oil. Stage one is expected to reach a crushing capacity of one million tonnes within five years, with stage two potentially adding an extra 500,000 to one million tonnes. Once fully operational, the plant will produce about 40 per cent oil and 60 per cent meal per tonne of canola. The meal will be pelletised for livestock feed or export, while biochar produced from agricultural waste will be available to local farmers to improve soil health. Infrastructure Asset Group is also exploring using surplus heat from the pyrolysis process to generate steam and renewable energy on-site. There are currently two small canola oilseed crushing plants in WA — GrainCorp’s facility at Pinjarra and the Aus Oils Kojonup plant — which have a joint processing capacity of about 60,000 tonnes per year. Cargill is also investigating the potential to develop what it has called a world-class canola crushing plant next to CBH Group’s Kwinana Grain Terminal. WA leads the nation in canola production and export, with about 1.25Mt of the State’s 3.8Mt canola harvest expected to come from the Albany Port Zone. Mr Gullotti said farmers would be able to deliver both genetically modified and non-GM canola to the Albany facility year-round, participating in local value-adding while benefiting from sustainable biochar as an alternative to synthetic fertilisers. Mr Gullotti is no stranger to WA after co-founding New Energy, which developed a facility at Rockingham converting about 300,000 tonnes per year of municipal waste into electricity.