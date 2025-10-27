CBH Group’s dedication to fumigating grain in the safest way possible has been recognised with a national award, with a mobile system it developed celebrated for making life safer for its frontline teams. The farmer-owned co-operative scooped the Best Work Health and Safety Technology Innovation category — for a company with more than 1000 employees — at this year’s Australian Workplace Health and Safety Awards on October 22. The accolade celebrated CBH’s in-house developed Phosphine Dilution System — a mobile, variable-flow gas dilution system designed to safely fumigate grain and protect it from insect damage during storage. Built into a specialised vehicle, the system improves both the safety and efficiency in the application of cylinderised phosphine. The commonly-used fumigant stops pests from affecting stored grain, but is highly flammable at concentrations above 1.8 per cent. CBH’s system rapidly dilutes the gas well below this level, incorporating multiple layers of protection identified through detailed hazard analysis — including physical separation, certified components, integrated sensors and advanced control logic. CBH head of grain technology Craig McLure said the award was a proud moment for the organisation and a testament to the team’s dedication. “The awards showcase the workplace health and safety industry’s dedication to ensuring the wellbeing of Australian workers, and to have our Phosphine Dilution System work win the best technological innovation is a major achievement,” he said. “Our Phosphine Dilution System system makes treating grain in the CBH network safer for our frontline teams, all while protecting WA growers high-quality grain. “We started this journey in 2020 and I would like to congratulate everyone who played their part in helping bring this to life. “There was extensive consultation, trials and testing with CBH Grain Protection, Engineering, Operations and the engineering firm UMech, based in Sydney, were used to ensure the solution was fit for purpose and met the needs of the teams and the business”. The system replaced older fumigation equipment that had changed little in 20 years, automating key processes and reducing reliance on manual testing and setting a new benchmark for safety and innovation in Australia’s grain industry.