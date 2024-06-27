Grain handler CBH Group has appointed four new members from across WA’s Wheatbelt to its Growers’ Advisory Council. Kylie Tremlett of Carnamah, Jo Ashworth of Goodlands, Shaun Kalajzic of Cadoux, and Blair Humphry of Walebing will each serve a four-year term from July 1. They replace sitting councillors Noel Heinrich of Carnamah, Tony White of Miling, Graham Ralph of Dowerin, and Bruce Trevaskis of Jerramungup, whose terms have expired. “I’m looking forward to learning more about CBH, sharing knowledge with other growers, and contributing to a strong WA ag industry into the future,” Ms Ashworth said. Mr Kalajzic said he was keen to “network and represent growers”, while Ms Tremlett was looking forward to “listening and giving back”. CBH chair Simon Stead said the 16-member council was an important link between the State’s grain growers and their co-operative. “I’m pleased to welcome the new members to the council, who join a cohort of WA growers with a genuine desire and commitment to support their co-operative,” he said. “The GAC provides invaluable grassroots feedback to the CBH board and management on matters that affect growers and the co-op.” Mr Stead thanked the outgoing councillors for their “commitment to improving (CBH) and the livelihoods of WA growers”. The new councillors will attend their first GAC meeting on August 8.