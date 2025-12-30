Three WA agricultural figures are stepping into the spotlight after being selected for a national leadership course aimed to expand their professional development, network, and drive post-graduation collaboration. Amelia Gooding of Darkan, Brad McLean of Mt Barker, and Julia Payne of Perth were among 10 people picked to participate in the 2026 Australian Grain Leaders Program, co-ordinated by GrainGrowers Limited. The year-long program is targeted towards growers and industry participants aged between 18 to 35 to develop capacity and skills industry-wide. It includes face-to-face group workshops, coaching sessions, field visits, training and integration with industry participants and events, and an individual leadership project for participants. Raised on her family mixed sheep and cropping farm in Darkan in the Wheatbelt, Ms Gooding is an agricultural finance consultant with Altier Finance and holds an honours degree in agricultural science. Mr McLean is a fourth-generation farmer in Mt Barker in the Great Southern where he has run a mixed farming enterprise since 2012 with his wife and children. Since taking over the farm, Mr McLean has grown the family business to produce grain, sheep, and cattle. New South Wales and South Australia-raised, Ms Payne grew up on large-scale horticulture properties and holds a double degree in agribusiness and accounting. Ms Payne moved to Perth in 2022 to broaden her experience in broadacre farming and explore Australia’s west, and started her career at Bayer Crop Science where she now works as a digital enablement manager. GrainGrowers CEO Shona Gawel said a strong alumni of graduates had been built up since the inception of the leadership program 17 years ago. “Since the program commenced, GrainGrowers has managed to successfully tap into the enthusiasm and passion of people who genuinley want to help shape the future of Australian grains,” she said. “Given how previous participants have brought back new skill sets to their farms, contributed to the industry, and in other areas of endeavour, I am always excited to see where our Australian grain leaders go with their individual development. “GrainGrowers mission is to empower Australian grain growers, and this program is an excellent example of that in action.”