A young man died on Valentine’s Day after his car hit a tree in Pingelly. Detectives are probing the circumstances of the crash, which occurred on Wickepin-Pingelly Road about 6.55pm on Saturday. A police spokeswoman said that an 18-year-old man was driving a silver Kia Optima sedan when it left the road before hitting a tree. The driver was critically injured and died at the scene. Major crash investigators are examining the scene of the cash, which is near Smith Street. Police urge any witnesses or anyone with footage regarding the Kia to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online. Dash-cam or mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to investigators here.