WA’s grain growers are celebrating a record-breaking harvest season where they binned a whopping 27.35 million tonne of grain — smashing the previous landmark from four years ago and raising hopes of another $10 billion year. The Grain Industry Association of West Australia’s final crop report for the 2025 season confirms a booming grain industry and an increased area of cropping land in action. It is the fourth time in five years that WA grain farmers have harvested a crop bigger than 20Mt, after breaking through what many had thought was an unachievable barrier in 2021. And it was a terrific year for farmers who turned to barley - which is most commonly used as animal feed, a fermenting ingredient in beer or further distilled into whisky. “Barley had a dream run for disease in 2025 and avoided most of the frost that shaved off over a million tonnes of wheat in the central regions of the state,” GIWA crop report author Michael Lamond said. Generational Wyalkatchem grain and sheep farmer Gavin Garner grew a variety of grains for the season, planting about 1500ha of wheat and trying his hand with 400ha of canola — his program also consisting of barley, oats, pulses, and hay. “Around our area was pretty slightly above average in terms of yield,” he said. “On the whole it’s obviously good to hear that there’s cockies all over the state that are doing well.” While its too early to put a precise value on this year’s huge grain haul, industry expects are hopeful it might turn into an even bigger earner than 2022 when strong grain prices and a then-record 26Mt harvest combined for a $10b windfall. Mr Lamond said this season’s record was fuelled by “exceptionally good yields” across three of the five port zones and good yields in the other two zones, and came in spite of wheat crops not quit having the year that barley did. It included record breaking tonnage sent to Albany port (6.64Mt), Geraldton port (4.5Mt) and Esperance port (4.55Mt). Good winter rains set the scene for the harvesters to fire up around Geraldton in November, with farmers in the Esperance Port Zone following soon after. “Adequate rainfall in July and August in most areas followed by mild temperatures during grain-fill allowed crops to push water use efficiency to very high levels,” Mr Lamond said. “An increase in total crop area of 6.8 per cent from the previous record production in 2022 helped considering most of this increase was in the high rainfall regions.” Although wheat production at 13.3Mt was up from last season’s total of 7.65Mt, it remained lower than the 2022 season which produced 13.93Mt. Crops in the central grain growing regions endured a later start after less spring rain than growers in northern and southern regions, which resulted in lower yields than previous record years and erratic grain quality. “Grain quality for wheat was also erratic in the southern regions with low falling numbers, sprouting and low protein also resulting in downgrading,” Mr Lamond said. Mr Lamond said barley profitability exceeded wheat in many areas, and predicted an increase of barley planted for the 2026 growing season. Barley production exceeded the 2022 season of 6.3Mt — setting a new record of 7.64Mt of the crop across the State. The production of lupins also almost tripled in comparison to the 2024 harvest from 320,000 tonnes to 905,000 tonnes. Oat and pulses production soared — 1.02Mt of oats and 120,000 tonnes of pulses — recorded. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the final total of 27.35Mt was an outstanding achievement of the grain industry, which is the largest contributor to the State’s agriculture sector. “It demonstrates the strong results that can be delivered with an ongoing commitment to research and development in a drying climate,” she said. WA’s main grain handler, CBH Group, called time on harvest last week and marked their largest grain receival in the co-operatives 92-year history with 24Mt recorded. In a normal year, a further 1.5mt to 2mt is delivered outside the CBH system or retained on farms.