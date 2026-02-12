Holly Ludeman has hit the road in her new advisory role at Milne Feeds, where she is eager to sink her teeth into the job and learn the inner workings of the agribusiness. Dr Ludeman has been a key figure in the livestock industry, founding The Livestock Collective, which she said would not have been possible without the support of Emanuel Exports and the wider industry. She said working with the livestock exporter was a “rollercoaster” through key moments such as the loss of its live export licence in 2018 for three years following the death of 2400 sheep on a voyage aboard the Awassi Express to the Middle East in 2017. The exporter regained its licence in 2021 with help from Dr Ludeman, who contributed to the implementation of animal welfare changes aboard the exporter’s vessels. “I started with them in 2018 and worked with the company, and the AAT (Administrative Appeals Tribunal), to get their licence back,” she said. “As they were exporting again, we implemented lots of changes and were part of some exciting projects that saw huge improvements in outcomes in voyages.” During her time at Emmanuel Exports, she also saw the cementing of the ban on live sheep export, which is set to come into effect in 2028. Dr Ludeman said the exporter gave her a great deal of autonomy and support with the inception of The Livestock Collective. “I think Keep the Sheep was phenomenal. As much as just seeing how people got behind it — how unified everyone was — it was this sense of solidarity, and everywhere I go people say ‘thank you’,” she said. “They (Emmanuel Exports) have a low turnover of staff for a reason. It was a great place and a great environment to work.” The decision to leave Emmanuel Exports was not easy for the veterinarian, but Dr Ludeman said she took the role at Milne Feeds as the next step in her career and was keen to sink her teeth into the role. “Graham Laitt (the managing director) is incredibly inspiring, and the management team — I think their family values and getting out and about and working with producers again was really appealing,” she said. “I’m excited to make the role my own. “I’ve been out and about with the sales team on the road, meeting clients, seeing how the product works. “I’m excited to be behind the scenes looking at the incredible research and the product development they do as well. “They’ve got other parts of the business — like Mt Barker pork and chicken — which will be exciting to understand how the business works and how I can help.” Already settling into the role which she started last month, Dr Ludeman said Milne Feeds was shaping up to be a fun and great environment. “My head is spinning with all the opportunities and excitement, and just being surrounded by great people,” she said. “It’s really nice for me to be surrounded by the nutritionists and scientists in the lab.” Dr Ludeman said her job at Milne Feeds was more of an advisory role than her previous experience at Emmanuel Exports, involving “getting out and about” and talking with producers. “What I think I’m going to love is every farm has got its own system — what works for each farm is going to be different,” she said. “I’m really incredibly privileged to be able to get to understand all these different business models and how nutrition and animal health and welfare fits in.” Dr Ludeman said her time with Emmanuel Exports had been a “rewarding and challenging” seven years. “It’s been an incredible career in live export, and it’s definitely got me cheering everyone on the sidelines, and there’s a lot of support and respect from everyone in that industry,” she said. “I’ve been in the industry for close to 15 years with various roles, but I’m really excited to be back in production in a more broad sense.”