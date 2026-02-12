Another above-average harvest has been warmly welcomed at the Schilling family property at Westdale after a recent farm expansion. Paul and Christine Schilling operate Boyagarring Farms in the area, with their two sons, Aaron and Daniel, on the property. Their daughter Erin works in the industry as an agronomist, with all the children interested in a farming future. The family have acquired an adjoining property in recent times, taking their holding to more than 5000ha, and they have added another 2000ha to their cropping program and 1500 head to their sheep numbers. They grow mainly oats, canola and barley, plus some wheat and lupins for sheep feed, and they have added a small UltraWhite sheepmeat flock alongside their 5000-head Merino breeding enterprise following the purchase of 200 ewes from Hillcroft Farms near Cuballing. Christine said their foray into UltraWhite sheep would “take the pressure off” some of their sheep management, especially during fly season, as well as helping avoid shearing costs. The Schillings have been farming mainly gravelly and loamy land, including non-wetting soils typical of the region, and their new property, some of the first cleared land in the area, has added some heavier, quality red gum country, together with some lighter sandy patches. Despite the significant increase in their cropping program, the family have been able to take it on, largely with their existing equipment fleet, but incorporating an upgraded self-propelled boom sprayer. Crops are sown with an Ausplow DBS bar hitched to a 12,000-litre Simplicity airseeder with liquid fertiliser tank. Strong relationships for cropping inputs are vital for maintaining an efficient program, and the Schillings have had a long one with Whitfert Fertilisers for a large portion of their fertiliser requirements. It all started with original Whitfert owner Phil Whitford, and continues today with Keith Ballard, who Paul has known since his younger days playing local football while attending the WA Agricultural College — Narrogin. Mr Ballard also happens to be Christine’s cousin. The family uses Whitstar Extra, which Whitfert blends with its muriate of potash at 15 per cent, as one of their main granular seeding fertilisers. It provides a good balance of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sulphur for their soil types, with copper and zinc included with every granule. Whitfert’s UAN liquid nitrogen fertiliser, together with a soil moisture retention agent, is also applied with the seed, and Urea-Sulphur 5:1 with some MoP is top-dressed before further applications of UAN with herbicides during the season. With a larger cropping program and, hence, an increased program of dry sowing from about mid-April, Paul said the family had observed strong benefits with the soil moisture agent for more even germination and establishment. He said it had been uncomplicated and easy to do business with Whitfert Fertilisers, and the family enjoyed their relationship with the team. “It’s just simple and easy,” Paul said. “Others also provide soil testing and rebates, but you don’t get the rebates back until later. “The loading at Whitfert is very simple too, and we have good confidence in the quality of the product.” Christine said rather than trying to cover the whole State and offer extra services, it was “quality, not quantity” with Whitfert. “Their word is their honour. Even if they are on holiday, someone will have been arranged to handle it. Whitfert is like this — they are old-school, and we have a great relationship with them,” she said.