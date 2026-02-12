The head of a regional freight program is calling for a sit-down meeting with Rita Saffioti after it was cut out of funding considerations in the latest Budget application pool. Formed in 2019, the Wheatbelt Secondary Freight Network is a regional strategic program consisting of an alliance of 42 local councils to connect State and national highways to provide access for heavy vehicles — including grain-carrying road trains. WSFN program manager John Nuttall said the regional program had been moved to the long list of programs to receive funding but he was hopeful he could persuade WA’s treasurer and transport minister Ms Saffioti to re-evaluate the funding wait status for the freight strategy. Main Roads and WSFN worked together to secure co-contribution funding from the State Government to access Federal Government funding in the 2026-2027 Budget. “The information I have is that, at the last minute — effectively because of a change in government priorities — a significant number of projects were determined to not be on the shortlist for this year,” Mr Nuttall said. “It doesn’t mean we’re ruled out for the year after, so it’s not a case of ‘you’re not having anymore money’. “Secondly, I think it’s not a case that the Government has said we don’t want to fund them (WSFN) anymore.” Mr Nuttall said WSFN was told of their move to the government’s funding long list by Main Roads, who made the formal application on the program’s behalf. “A boat heap of programs got moved to the long list from the shortlist, and we were caught up in it — which is why my biggest aim at the moment is to get a chance to speak to the minister,” he said. “I am hopeful that I can sit down and explain exactly what we want and how our program meets some of the Government’s priorities . . . I just want the opportunity to try and push up back on to the shortlist.” A State Government spokeswoman denied WSFN’s funding had been backlogged and said the program was ongoing and funded until mid-2027, with $24.5 million to be spent in the next financial year. She said the State and Federal governments have invested nearly $124m on the WSFN since 2020 to increase freight efficiency and productivity, reduce vehicle operating costs and improve road safety along strategic freight routes within the Wheatbelt region. “Main Roads is continuing to work with the Wheatbelt Secondary Freight Network, with further funding allocations for this program to be considered as part of regular budget processes,” the spokeswoman said. “Outside of this program, the Cook Government has invested a record amount to upgrade the State’s regional road network through the Regional Road Safety Program, with $220m allocated to improve Wheatbelt roads since 2020. “This investment has delivered critical works to improve the safety and efficiency of the State’s regional road network for all road users, including freight operators.” Locations for specific upgrades for Wheatbelt roads is determined through thorough analysis and consultation with key stakeholders. Mr Nuttall said any short term impact to the program would be “negligible” if funding was re-instated in 2027 and 2028, because of a deliberate manoeuvre to a financial position where it could continue for another year if needed. “The longer-term impact . . . we have stopped funding development works at the moment until we can secure more money,” he said. “The downside to that is that if we don’t have development works that are moving through the system in a couple of years, things slow down because we don’t have enough projects to continue.” Shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter and Geraldton MLA Kirrilee Warr backed WSFN’s call for funding to be reinstated to the freight network. “Local governments are continually being asked to do more with less, and the news of this lack of funding is no exception,” Ms Warr said. “The program exists to get grain to the port quicker, easier and safer.”