Locomotives destined for the State’s grain handling giant, CBH Group, have arrived in WA and are set to hit the rail network this year after a quarantine period. The first three of 17 narrow-gauge locomotives arrived in Perth this week, with further locomotives expected to arrive throughout the year. The grain co-operative entered into an agreement with Wabtec Corporation in 2023 to acquire 17 narrow-gauge locomotives to expand its rail fleet as part of the Path to 2033 strategy. A CBH Group spokesman said while the locomotives had arrived in WA, it would be some time before they appeared on the network because of import checks. “The first three narrow-gauge locomotives have arrived at the Australian Marine Complex in Henderson, with CBH chief executive Ben Macnamara and chief operations officer Mick Daw onsite to see them unloaded,” he said. “Manufactured by Wabtec Corporation, the purpose-built CM20ACi fleet represents a major step forward in safety and operational efficiency for CBH’s narrow-gauge rail operations.” Mr Daw told Countryman in August last year the co-operative was committed to rolling out lighting upgrades across its existing rail fleet. “We have trialled world-first reflective tape on the wagons and will continue to investigate other options to further improve visibility,” he said. “We want to make sure any solution adds safety and not risk, especially with freight trains running alongside roads where excessive lighting may cause a hazard for road users.” Level-crossing safety was thrust back into the spotlight in July last year after a mother of three was killed in a horrific collision between a four-wheel-drive and a grain train at a rail crossing in Redmond, near Albany.