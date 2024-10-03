For the past three years, Japan’s national agriculture cooperative has relied on Australia for feed barley imports, and WA growers got the chance to see how that barley is processed for livestock consumption. During the 2024 CBH Grower Study Tour, growers visited the Kumiai Feed Mill, which is one of the main production and supply centres for Wagyu cattle beef in Japan’s eastern region. The feed mill is owned by Zen-Noh, the marketing and supply business for Japan’s national agriculture cooperative, JA Group. Zen-Noh, which owns 28 per cent of Japan’s feed market, has a long-standing relationship CBH, with a trading history spanning over 50 years. The company owns and operates five feed mixture plants and one fertiliser plant in the Eastern Japan area. While at the feed mill, growers learnt that barley, after it is steam-flaked by a roll mill, is preferred for cattle feed because the grain helps produce high-quality wagyu-style beef with white marbling. Growers also heard from Zen-Noh staff that Japanese feed millers typically prefer barley with brighter colour, low moisture, high protein, and plump kernels. In recent years, Zen-Noh has relied heavily on Australia for its feed barley supply. In 2023, Australia was the sole supplier of feed-barley for Zen-Noh, who imported around one million metric tonnes of Australian feed-barley that year. After the presentation, growers were given a tour of the Ota factory, which processes the feed mill’s products. The factory, which operated 24 hours a day, supplies around 200 different feed varieties and produces around 1000mt to 1200mt of feed every day. The factory is equipped with 58 cameras for monitoring, as well as a radar system to detect thunder clouds within ten kilometres of the vicinity. One of the highlights for growers was learning about the extensive cleaning systems in place. Any trucks entering the factory need to be washed down and disinfected. Afterwards, an operator in a control room analyses samples of the delivered feed ingredients via machine, checking the appearance of the product for any impurities. If the ingredients are cleared, they are put through a flaking machine, twin puddle mixer and then a drum coater — a process that pelletizes the ingredients and mixes the barley with molasses. Finally, the end product is placed in automatic storage. Feed is stored in steel containers boxes, each with a capacity of one metric tonne. All boxes are attached with IC tags for traceability. Ravensthorpe grower Peter Kuiper said he was impressed with the feed mill’s hygiene and cleanliness, as well as how much automation and monitoring was involved in the process of making livestock feed. “I imagine it would be similar in Australia, but there’s a lot more automation in the packaging... and just the way they don’t bulk like we do is interesting,” he said. Olivia Ford attended the tour as a guest of the CBH Group.