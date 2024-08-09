WA’s biggest grain handler says there has been “no significant impact” on the State’s growers after a CBH freight train smashed into a car on railway tracks in Perth on Thursday. The ute had ended up on the tracks after being involved in a crash with another car in Herne Hill, near the railway crossing at Oakover Road and Railway Parade, about 4.45pm. The train collided just moments later, but police said the occupants managed to free themselves before impact. A St John WA spokeswoman said two men — both aged in their 30s — were taken to St John of God Midland Hospital for minor injuries. A CBH spokesperson told Countryman the train, which was pulling 60 wagons, was partially loaded with wheat and was travelling from Merredin to the Kwinana Grain Terminal. “It’s believed the CBH locomotive experienced minor damage, and this is currently being assessed further,” they said. “CBH rail services have resumed and there is no significant impact to growers. “CBH is currently co-operating with the investigations into the rail incident.” Police are investigating the cause of the first crash while Arc Infrastructure, which manages the freight rail network, will probe the train crash. Firefighters and police were at the scene on Thursday night, picking up debris scattered around the tracks. One of the cars involved in the initial crash was atop a tow truck, severely damaged.