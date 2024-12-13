CBH Group has posted a $279.5 million drop in profit but insists the figure is ‘in line’ with expectations, as Australia’s biggest grain handler continues to spend big on infrastructure improvements. The co-operative’s 2024 Annual Report, released December 13, revealed CBH made a $73.8m profit for the financial year, down from $353.3m the previous year. CBH CEO Ben Macnamara said this year’s recorded surplus was “more in-line” with the co-operative’s expectations, and was anticipated as it works towards achieving its Path to 2033 Strategy. Launched in 2022, the Path to 2033 strategy aims to significantly improve supply chain capabilities across the network. One of the strategy’s key objectives is to increase the co-operative’s monthly export capacity over three time horizons to reach a peak of three million tones by 2033, if not sooner. “The end of the financial year marked the completion of the first phase, or Horizon 1, of our Path to 2033 Strategy,” Mr Macnamara said. “We are proud to have successfully achieved our Horizon 1 target, creating enough capacity to outturn more than two million tonnes per month.” Mr Macnamara said “great progress” had been made on critical infrastructure projects including works to upgrade rail sidings at a number of receival sites, and refurbishing existing assets to improve storage and throughput capacity. He said the volatility encountered in the peak of the Ukrainian conflict, which impacted the previous year’s results, was not present and had changed market conditions for the year. CBH’s marketing and trading division bought eight million tonnes, or 42 per cent, of the WA crop, returning $2.9 billion to growers. The division recorded a $14.8m profit, down from the previous year’s $176.3m. The below average volume of deliveries from growers into the network saw CBH’s operations division report a reduced year-on-year surplus of $51m. Despite this, the division was able to achieve its third largest outloading program on record, at 16.3Mt. Operations also delivered its fourth-largest shipping year on record, with 14.7Mt exported. The fertiliser division — which completed its first full season operating the Kwinana Fertilizer Terminal and offering a full range of granular and liquid fertilisers — delivered a record 253,000t and maintained an 11 per cent market share in WA. CBH invested $500 million into the network — down from a record $572.7m the previous year — which included a record $199 million for revamping or replacing existing infrastructure and sustaining capital, all as part of the 2033 Strategy. CBH set three daily receival record set during the 2024-25 harvest, with WA growers delivered 630,600t on November 29 — the biggest day of receivals in the co-operative’s 91-year history. Mr Macnamara credited this accomplishment to investments made by both growers and CBH, which he said would continue to grow as the 2033 Strategy advances. “Looking forward, our focus remains on delivering our Path to 2033 Strategy and driving efficiencies across the network, to support our ability to outturn up to three million tonnes a month by 2033,” Mr Macnamara said. “Over the next four years in Horizon 2, the work that was delivered in the first horizon will start to yield tangible benefits and growers will see the continued delivery of major infrastructure projects across our supply chain, such as the arrival of our new rail fleet and ongoing completion of our rapid rail projects.”