CBH's McLevie bin sets the first daily receival record

CBH Group’s McLevie site near Dalwallinu has become the first to smash a daily receival record this harvest. More than 10,000 tonnes of grain was delivered to the site on Friday, October 31, kickstarting what the State’s biggest grain handler and exporter believes will be the first of many. CBH acting chief operations officer Nelson Aylmore said the co-operative was preparing for a surge in deliveries after a temporary lull following significant rainfall across the grain belt mid last week. “The week ahead will see warmer, drier weather stay around... providing good harvesting conditions and really building up momentum,” he said. “Several other sites reported coming close to setting new records before rain came in, so we expect to see more daily receivals broken at sites.” Local farmer Keith Carter said harvest in his area had started at the end of October, and most farmers had been pleased. He farms east of Wubin, south of the Great Northern Highway, and said it had been a good year at his property. “Crops in the Dalwallinu area are going really well, as everyone hoped they would,” he said. “Things are looking really good, and the quality has been good. “A lot of people have invested in road transport... people have geared up to be able to move grain to the site efficiently.” CBH’s McLevie site, located 3km north of Dalwalliuni, had its biggest year on record in 2018-19 when it received a record 329,307Mt. It has a total storage capacity of 341,000 tonnes and was named in honour of Bob McLevie, who spent 32 years working at CBH. The bin received a major upgrade ahead of the 2019-20 harvest, when its storage was tripled in size. A total 236,000t of new storage was added across six new open bulkheads, with two new fixed conveyor loading systems capable of receiving grain from trucks at 500 tonnes per hour. Mr Carter said CBH’s upgrades had made a tangible difference for farmers, in terms of being able to get grain into the site. “We find CBH quite good at keeping us in the loop as to whether there are any bottlenecks at the site,” he said.