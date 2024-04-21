Grants of up to $150,000 are up for grabs to aid research and development projects that target any part of WA’s grain supply chain and aim to return benefits to the State’s growers. The Council of Grain Grower Organisations Limited (COGGO) is offering the funding for projects commencing next year. COGGO chair Rhys Turton said the grants provided catalytic funding for innovative, WA-based R&D projects focused on addressing constraints and growing the State’s grains industry. “The grains industry continues to face production and other challenges to ensure ongoing competitiveness and industry sustainability,” he said. “The COGGO Research Fund provides opportunities for research organisations and grower groups in particular with ideas that can support the ongoing profitability and sustainability of growers.” The grants range from $20,000 to $75,000 per annum over a project life of one or two years, to a maximum of $150,000. This year’s four grant recipients, announced in February, included Stirlings to Coast Farmers for its project measuring herbicide residue and the impact on subsequent grain crops under high rainfall conditions. Curtin University was awarded funding for its research on the co-existence of blackleg and Sclerotinia stem rot disease on canola, while agribusiness consultants Farmanco received a grant to help equip staff with the skills to support farmers with natural disaster and mental health management. The fourth recipient, the Grain Industry Association of WA Barley Council, received funding to develop a business case that quantifies the need for research to establish appropriate receival standards as a measure of malt barley storability. Expressions of interest can be lodged via giwa.org.au/industry-projects/coggo, or by phoning (08) 6262 2128, until July 12. Accepted EOIs will be invited to submit a full project proposal.