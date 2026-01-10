The small towns of Moora and Gnowangerup have emerged as WA’s baby hotspots, bucking a national trend that has sent Australia’s fertility rate to a record low. While WA’s fertility rate of 1.434, the average number of babies per woman is among the lowest in the country and well below the population replacement level of two. But that is not true of everywhere in the State. Analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics births data released recently showed the five local government areas in WA with the highest fertility rate during the 2023-24 calendar year were all in country WA. Moora, 180km north of Perth with an estimated population of just 2432, and Gnowangerup, 340km south-east of Perth, have the top fertility rate in WA of 2.81, followed by Wagin (2.67), York (2.57) and Waroona (2.56). Meanwhile, it was in Perth’s inner-city and western suburbs where the State’s baby drought was most profound. Moora Playgroup Incorporated president Tarlee Brown was among those that boosted the town’s stats, after giving birth to a boy called Kasey on April 2, 2024. She said playgroup attendance had surged during the past 18 months, with as many as 30 babies and toddlers attending the organisation’s Monday morning catch up each week. The rise in number comes after what Ms Brown described as similar, anecdotal spike in births in 2020. Ms Brown said Moora was a “wonderful” place for families, describing it as close-knit and well-serviced. “We have noticed a lot of families moving to Moora... people are choosing to move rurally which is great for our little town,” she said, adding that country families were more likely to be able to afford more children. Ms Brown and her husband are case in point, with two other children — Aurora, 4, and Clancy, 2. Describing Moora as a “satellite town”, Ms Brown said there were a lot of job opportunities across the agricultural and small business sectors, as well as teaching and nursing positions and healthcare more broadly. The community’s drive to cater for young families was highlighted when the community celebrated the opening of the new Moora Childcare Centre in January, which replaced the prior facility and boosted places from 20 to 55. A new, large-scale and interactive children’s playground — located at the Moora Bowling Club and co-ordinated by the Playgroup parents — also opened last month. “I love that my kids can ride down the street and feel safe, it is just a beautiful place to live,” Ms Brown said. Also among those also turning up to the Moora Playgroup each Monday is local mum Kate Earl and her one-year-old son Luke, who was also part of last year’s baby boom after being born on October 25. As the treasurer of the organisation, she said there had been an “influx” of births — with many parents now on children number two or three. Ms Earl is a born-and-bred Moora local, having lived in the community her whole life. She and her husband have three children — Ian, 4, Max, 3, and Luke, 1. “It is a lovely area for young families, it is a nice and quiet community, and very community-orientated,” Ms Earl said. Ms Earl agreed Moora was a well-resourced town, with two primary schools, a district high school catering up to Year 12, and what she said was a “good quality and fully-staffed hospital” with an emergency department. “Moora is just a great place to live, it is a beautiful town and a safe place to raise children,” she said. “There is nothing quite like a country childhood. We live on a five-acre block and are surrounded by friends.” The local government area of Perth had the State’s lowest fertility rating of 0.61, followed by Exmouth, at 0.84, the remote town of Ngaanyatjarraku (0.89) and the inner-city Vincent (0.95). Australia’s fertility rate, which has been trending down for years, set a new low in 2024 of 1.481. WA’s was the lower than the national average and the second lowest in the country, lagging only the Australian Capital Territory. That compares to ten years ago when WA’s fertility rate of 1.906 was higher than the 1.795 national rate and ranked it fourth in the country. MOST FERTILE Moora 2.81 Gnowangerup 2.81 Wagin 2.67 York 2.57 Waroona 2.56 Boddington 2.42 Coolgardie 2.39 Donnybrook-Balingup 2.24 Ravensthorpe 2.23 Chittering 2.22 LEAST FERTILE Perth 0.61 Exmouth 0.84 Ngaanyatjarraku 0.89 Vincent 0.95 Subiaco 1.03 South Perth 1.10 Cambridge 1.12 Victoria Park 1.13 East Fremantle 1.14 Mosman Park 1.14 Source: ABS