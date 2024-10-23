Fertiliser manufacturer CSBP has flagged continued growth in market demand next year as grain growers seek to replenish stocks amid a softening of nitrogen and potassium prices globally. CSBP general manager Ryan Lamp made the prediction this week after the company’s Kwinana granulation plant commenced operation ahead of the 2025 season. In the next seven months, CSBP expects more than 200,000 tonnes of compound fertiliser will be manufactured at the facility, which is the only plant of its kind in Australia. “Overall, CSBP expects continued growth in market demand for fertiliser, driven by increases in land allocated to cropping and higher yields, and supported by moderation in the prices of key global fertiliser commodities — particularly nitrogen and potassium — over the past 12 months,” Mr Lamp told Countryman. “We are also observing growers seeking to replenish potassium and phosphorus following high pricing in recent seasons.” CSBP combines nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium inputs at its Kwinana manufacturing hub to produce cropping fertilisers tailored to WA soil conditions. Flagship products manufactured through the granulation plant include the Agras, MacroPro and K-Till ranges, which are all made from raw materials. “This year we are increasing the production of K-Till in response to customer demand, with CSBP soil test data showing declining potassium reserves across WA,” Mr Lamp said. “CSBP field research has demonstrated the efficiency benefit of banding potassium at seeding, and K-Till represents a great option for growers seeking to take advantage of these efficiencies.” CSBP has been manufacturing compound fertiliser products through its granulation plant for more than 50 years. At peak production, the plant runs 24/7 and has the capability to manufacture up to 1500 tonnes of compound fertiliser a day. “Typically, our seasonal production cycle commences with the manufacture of Agras followed by MacroPro, with the K-Till range produced closer to seeding,” Mr Lamp said. “CSBP has begun importing the raw materials that are required for local manufacture, and with the granulation plant now up and running we strongly encourage growers to forecast and commit their fertiliser requirements for 2025.” CSBP’s infrastructure network also includes its Superphosphate manufacturing plant and liquids plants which offer the capability to manufacture Flexi-N. Mr Lamp said demand for Flexi-N pre-fill for 2025 had been strong in recent months as growers looked to secure supply well in advance of seeding. “We expect to see continued increase in demand for our coated nitrogen fertiliser product, Urea Sustain,” he added. “Demand for Flexi-N and Urea Sustain demonstrates the strong grower focus on improving nitrogen use efficiency to optimise production and returns.” Mr Lamp said the suspension of some nickel operations would lead to a reduction in the supply of crystalline sulfate of ammonia available to the fertiliser market. “Consequently, we are seeing increased demand for our Agstar and MacroPro ranges from growers looking to meet their sulfur requirements at seeding,” he said. Sulfate of ammonia, a by-product of the nickel production process, has traditionally been in abundant supply in WA, and is often applied to paddocks ahead of seeding.