WA grain growers have access to a new biocontrol method to combat skeleton weed, in the form of a tiny midge that feeds on the pest plant. Farmers interested in distributing skeleton weed gall midge onto infested paddocks have been encouraged to contact the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. Skeleton weed is a fast-spreading invasive weed capable of causing grain crop yield losses and increasing grower costs. Gall midge has been used in eastern Australia since the 1970s where it has been proven to only affect skeleton weed, and not attack other plants. DPIRD project officer Kate Detchon said a natural, host-specific enemy like gall midge offered an extra option to combat skeleton weed. “Biocontrol will not replace chemical methods for eradication but can add to the integrated weed management toolkit,” she said. “DPIRD has been testing the establishment of the gall midge in WA as part of a joint project with CSIRO.” Ms Detchon said several trial sites in Narembeen had shown good establishment of the insect. “The gall midge appears to be having an impact on skeleton weed, including leaf loss in winter rosettes and stem and tip dieback now starting to occur one year after the insects were released,” she said. The project is part of the broader skeleton weed program, supported through the grower-funded Grains, Seeds and Hay Industry Funding Scheme. Skeleton weed is a declared eradication target for the whole State, except in the Narembeen and Yilgarn shires where it is under a management declaration. DPIRD has bred the gall midge at its Albany and Moora facilities, with the natural predator now ready for release during summer when it has the best chance of establishing on skeleton weed plants. “We ask farmers, particularly in the Narembeen and Yilgarn areas who want to access the gall midge, to contact us so we can discuss whether their property is suitable as a release site,” Ms Detchon said. “This is a limited release which runs until March 2025.” Releases will be carried out by DPIRD officers, who will place gall-infested leaf material into paddocks where the gall midge adults will hatch and lay eggs inside the skeleton weed plants. Protocols for the release of the gall midge have been developed to minimise the risk of skeleton weed spreading at the release sites. Gall midge has a life cycle of several weeks, with adults emerging mostly in spring and summer when skeleton weed is most abundant. Females lay 60 to 180 eggs each on leaves and stems of the skeleton weed plant. The larvae hatch and feed within the plant, forming purple and green galls. When galls are abundant, infested leaves and stems die off, which can stunt plant growth and reduce flowering, seed production and root reserves. Interested growers should contact DPIRD senior research officer John Moore on 0437 353 640 or john.moore@dpird.wa.gov.au.