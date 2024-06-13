Upcoming sprayer calibration workshops at Nyabing and West Kendenup will offer Great Southern growers hands-on, practical tips for effective and efficient chemical application. In collaboration with local grower groups, the Grains Research and Development Corporation is delivering the free, full-day workshops presented by spray application specialist Bill Campbell. The first will be held at Nyabing Community Hub on Thursday, June 20, and hosted by the Nyabing Farm Improvement Group. The second is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at the Hall Family Farm, on Lake Katherine Road, West Kendenup, and hosted by Stirlings to Coast Farmers. Mr Campbell said the workshops would deliver current best practice spraying information with a practical focus, allowing growers to make effective decisions and determine optimal sprayer set-up and operation. “These three-quarter day events will be an in-depth look at everything from the principles of spraying, sprayer set-up and operation,” he said, “including calibration, spray techniques for different spray situations, right through to operational efficiency, including travel time and mixing and batching operations. “We will also cover nozzle selection, spray quality and coverage requirements for getting the product to the target. “With the introduction of new spraying technologies, an understanding of how these work and how best to set-up and operate will be presented. “Importantly, we’ll be out in the paddock demonstrating a range of spraying situations and technologies, giving growers a practical forum to ask questions and participate in discussions around spraying challenges they face on their properties.” GRDC grower relations manager west Jo Wheeler said spraying could be a complex operation with variables across technology, logistics and the weather. “These workshops will address key concerns and knowledge gaps growers have raised at GRDC’s National Grower Network forums, to ensure they can get maximum efficiency and efficacy from their spray operations,” she said. “Not only is this essential for on-farm profitability, but also for farm safety and preventing spray drift.” Visit grdc.com.au/events/list to register.