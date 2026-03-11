The National Farmers’ Federation has called for calm amid reports of panic buying of fuel and diesel stocks. The peak body’s call comes after president Hamish McIntyre took part in Federal roundtable talks on Tuesday with Energy Minister Chris Bowen, Innovation Minister Tim Ayres, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins and Regional Development Minister Catherine King. This week has seen diesel prices skyrocket with farmers beginning to stockpile supplies amid fears of shortages ahead of seeding season as the Strait of Hormuz — through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil transits — continued to be disrupted. The key transport route has effectively been closed since the eruption of conflict in the Middle East, forcing WA’s agriculture sector not only to keep a close eye on fuel, but also fertiliser supplies and prices. Diesel prices ranged from 202.5 cents per litre in Cataby to 279.9 cents per litre in Newman on Wednesday. Mr McIntyre said the NFF would work closely with the Federal Government to ensure reliable access to diesel and critical inputs for Australia’s agriculture industry. “Now is the time for calm, considered and sensible actions during such uncertainty,” he said. “Farmers rely on fuel to get food and fibre from paddocks to plates and ports every single day. As we move into the winter cropping season, demand for diesel naturally increases as farmers prepare paddocks and plant crops.” One Shell service station in York today displayed handwritten signs on bowsers, alerting drivers to a 50-litre fuel restriction per customer. Employee Linda Evans said diesel and fuel supplies would soon run out, and it was unknown when the servo would receive a top up. Newdegate crop grower Bryce Sinclair on Monday said he had already cancelled contractors carrying out work across the farm and prepping it for the upcoming seeding operations due to start in the first week of April. He said he had done this to ensure adequate diesel supplies for seeding, which is expected to take between five to six weeks. Mr Sinclair currently only has enough diesel for two weeks of his seeding operations. Mr McIntyre said signs of tightening supplies and rising costs for key inputs were already visible across the industry. “If farmers can’t access reliable and affordable fuel and fertiliser, some may be forced to scale back plantings,” he said. “That hits farm incomes, agricultural production and food availability.” Mr McIntyre urged farmers to make measured and smart decisions as they have previously done when pressures have been placed on the agriculture industry. “Today’s discussion reinforced the importance of agriculture and the food supply chain being front of mind in decisions about fuel supply and distribution,” he said. “The NFF is committed to working with our members to ensure timely and accurate information is provided to them. “This moment also underlines a broader challenge — Australian farmers remain exposed to global shocks because of our reliance on imported fuel and other inputs.”