Farmers in the Esperance Port Zone are leading the State in grain deliveries and are set to smash their own receival record of 3.6 million tonnes, amid what could be a record WA harvest. WA’s grain harvest kicked off this year with a 55t barley delivery to CBH Group’s Chadwick site near Esperance on October 12. Farmers from Geraldton to Esperance are predicted to harvest a bumper 25.4 million tonne crop between October and February — a clear challenge to WA’s existing record of 26Mt set in 2022-23. Growers in the Esperance area delivered 3.16Mt of grain last harvest, and a record 3.6Mt in 2023-23, but the latest Grain Industry Association of WA forecast has predicted that record will be smashed with 4.15Mt this year. Farmers in the Esperance Port Zone are expected to bring in 2.1Mt of wheat, 1.1Mt of barley, 820,000 tonnes of canola, 35,000 tonnes of oats, 45,000 tonnes of lupins and 50,000 tonnes of pulses. Between November 3 and November 9 the Esperance Port Zone received 292,500 tonnes of grain across CBH Group’s 12 receival sites — marking a total of 946,700 tonnes unloaded — the most of amount of any CBH zones yet. GIWA crop report author Michael Lamond said grain fill across the zone had been supported by mild temperatures, with early-sown barley likely to have the best yields. “Rainfall through August and late July boosted crop yield potential in the early-sown crops, although September and early October were comparatively dry, with 40-50mm falling along the coast and 20-30mm inland,” the report said. “Canola crops have good grain size and are likely to perform better than a casual visual estimate suggests. “Wheat crops are still filling heads and though yields are expected to be good, they will probably not match those of 2022.” Cascade grain grower Greg Curnow said the yields this year had been surprising, with harvest in the area continuing to ramp up. Mr Curnow has planted wheat, barley, canola and faba beans across 5000ha this year — with wheat and barley taking up about 60 per cent of his planting program. “I’m hearing records everywhere for farmers, especially in the lower and medium rainfall zones — and even in the high rainfall zones with the waterlogging issues,” he said. “We’re personally surprised as well — there’s going to be some massive tonnages around.” The latest CBH Group harvest report revealed the Albany Port Zone had received a total of 212,800 tonnes of grain, while 582,200 tonnes had been delivered at the Geraldton Port Zone. A total 586,200 tonnes had been delivered across the Kwinana North Port Zone, and 275,700 tonnes to Kwinana South Port Zone as of November 9. Since the start of harvest, CBH has received more than 2.6Mt of grain — with 1.14Mt of that delivered between October 27 and November 2. CBH Group acting chief operations officer Nelson Aylmore said it was good to see harvest programs resuming following rain and hail events. “The week ahead will see warmer, drier weather stay around, providing good harvesting conditions and really build up momentum,” he said. “Before the rain events last week, we had our first daily receival record broken for the season at McLevie, with more than 10,000 tonnes taken on October 31. “Several other sites reported coming close to setting new records before rain came in, so we expect to see more daily receivals broken at sites. “With the ramp-up of grower activity, CBH is preparing for a surge in deliveries.”