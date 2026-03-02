Farmers have been told maintaining their “social licence” with the broader Australian community is integral to the sustainability and resilience of agricultural industries. It came on the final day of talks at the Grains Research and Development Corporation’s Grains Research Update when panellists shared practical advice with farmers on how to continue to earn the Australian community’s trust, mostly espousing listening, focusing on connecting on a shared values-based level, and helping the public understand the reasons behind on-farm decisions. Courtney Bailey of social research company Voconiq said the company’s data showed substantial goodwill towards the agricultural industry, and also specifically towards the grains industry, in the community. Ms Bailey said when trust was low, scrutiny and resistance were amplified, potentially jeopardising operations and growth; and when trust was strong, the community was more understanding when things went wrong. “Building public trust is critical for grain growers to retain and maintain their social licence to operate in an environment with increasing climate challenges and sustainability pressures, with an expectation that farmers should show strong environmental stewardship coming into play more recently as a factor in building the trust,” she said. “Our modelling shows it is important to be transparent, address community concerns, and demonstrate environmental responsibility towards things such as weed control.” Ms Bailey said it was critically important that the community see farmers showing responsibility and meeting their expectations, and that the community feel their concerns were being taken seriously, to ensure social licence for agriculture continued in the future. “Trust serves as a proxy for its social licence to operate, and when people feel that an industry is willing to engage with their concerns and act transparently, their level of trust rises significantly,” she said. Panellist Deanna Lush of AgCommunicators said a key way to build trust was to share knowledge and explain the reasons behind actions. A farmer herself, Ms Lush said ensuring farmers were demonstrating they had heard the community’s concerns first was paramount, even if they were not in agreement. “Validate the concern and find out more about their perspective. Don’t immediately go on the defensive,” she said. “Trust is built by demonstrating shared values (such as animal welfare, sustainability), you first need to show you care before an information overload.” Using personal stories over data or science was suggested as an effective way of connecting with the community. Australian agricultural and resource industry advocate Mitchell Hooke spoke of stewardship, telling participants “attitude begets behaviour”. “You know it when you see it, and you need to be demonstrating your own good practices every day when it comes to things such as health and safety, to top up your social capital bank,” he said.