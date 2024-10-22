The Grain Industry Association of WA has appointed board representatives for its five commodity councils, including one new face in Broomehill grower Linda Hewson. Ms Hewson was appointed the new Barley Council deputy chair at GIWA’s annual general meeting earlier this month. She replaces Beaumont grower Lyndon Mickel, who resigned from the role. Reappointments include Wheat Council chair Tracy Lefroy (Bindi Bindi), Oat Council deputy chair Ashley Wiese (Highbury) and Pulses Council chair Steve Powles (Kojonup). Pioneer Seeds tech support manager Peter Bostock was re-appointed Oilseeds Council chair. Independent board directors Kerry Regan and Mark Narustrang also resigned at the AGM. Incumbent GIWA chair Tress Walmsley, who was uncontested in her nomination after serving one year in the role, said the departing directors had provided invaluable leadership. “Together, Lyndon, Kerry and Mark have spent more than two decades supporting the direction of GIWA,” she said. “This dedication and commitment is outstanding and has really impacted how GIWA delivers its industry-good work for the WA grains value chain.” Mr Mickel and Mr Narustrang were both awarded GIWA life memberships in recognition of their “significant contribution” to the association. “Our association and our industry are all the better for their involvement,” Ms Walmsley said.