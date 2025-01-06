Grain Producers Australia has welcomed a move by the country’s chemical regulator to push back its final regulatory decision on paraquat and diquat. It comes after the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority revealed that it would extend its timeframe for its paraquat and diquat reviews into the final quarter of 2025. The APVMA initially stated the final verdict from the reviews would be announced by mid-2025, however, a flood of over 170 submissions had led to the regulatory body to extend that deadline. In a statement, an APVMA spokesperson said the regulator remained committed to a “rigorous, evidence based” review process, and will be considering all relevant information before delivering a final verdict. “As a result, timeframes have been extended so that we can appropriately consider and analyse the large volume of submissions and new data,” the spokesperson said. “The APVMA thanks everyone who engaged constructively during the consultation period, particularly those who provided new information through their submissions.” The APVMA review, which was open for three months of public consultation in 2024, has the potential to restrict high applications of paraquat and diquat, including banning their use in automated spot-spraying systems. Many farming bodies and grain industry groups have rallied against the proposed changes. Figures such as WAFarmers grains section president Mic Fels argued the proposed changes would have “far-reaching” consequences for farmers and the environment. A GPA spokesperson said the recent harvest results across Australia showcased the “amazing efficiency” of minimum-till cropping systems, which are reliant on herbicides like paraquat and diquat. “Paraquat and diquat, in partnership with glyphosate, are the backbone of growers’ weed control in minimum-till systems, so it’s encouraging the APVMA has recognised the critical importance of taking the time needed to finalise the chemical reviews with the best available evidence,” the spokesperson said. GPA southern grower director Andrew Weidemann said it was important for the APVMA to take as much time as needed to ensure its final decision is “based on sound science and evidence”. Paraquat is banned in European Union countries and is classed as a schedule seven poison, meaning a licence is needed to buy it. A report by ABC Landline in August 2024 caused controversy after it suggested a potential link between paraquat and Parkinson’s disease, with Croplife Australia accusing the broadcaster of “cherry-picking isolated case studies” to support a “sensationalised narrative”. The ABC Ombudsman has since dismissed all six official complaints made by peak farming bodies about its coverage of paraquat, concluding the reporting on the chemical was fair and accurate.