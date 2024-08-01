Grains Australia has approved 13 new wheat varieties for 2024-25 in a bid to improve the industry’s competitiveness and profitability in global markets.

They include nine hard milling varieties, one Australian noodle variety, one Australian white wheat variety, and one Australian innovative wheat variety.

A new feed variety — Longford — has also been added to the 2024-25 Wheat Variety Master List, which names all current varieties approved by Grains Australia’s classification process.

The newly classified varieties are:

• Borlaug 100.

• Dozer CL Plus.

• Firefly.

• Genie.

• Intrigue.

• Jumbuck.

• LRPB Major.

• LRPB Tracer.

• LRPB Vortex.

• Mammoth.

• Possum.

• Thumper.

Grains Australia classification general manager Megan Sheehy said the organisation worked closely with the industry to deliver a market-driven variety classification system.

“The release of the 2024-25 Wheat Variety Master List is the continuation of critical work to maintain the competitiveness of Australian wheat worldwide and ultimately ensure its quality meets the required standards,” Dr Sheehy said.

Nineteen varieties will be removed from the list in 2025 based on “decreasing production thresholds”, and after lengthy consultation with industry.

They are AGT Katana, Bolac, Bullaring, Carinya, Correll, Cunningham, Estoc, Janz, Kelalac, LRPB Catalina, LRPB Gazelle, LRPB Merlin, Sunguard, Sunstate, Sunvale, Tjilkuri, Ventura, WID802 and Yawa.

Varieties set to be removed in 2026 include Axe, EGA Kidman, Espada, Fortune, Gladius, Hyperno, LRPB Crusader, LRPB Lincoln, Manning, Scenario and SF Adagio.

The 2024-25 Master List came into effect on August 1.

The list — available at grainsaustralia.com.au — records the highest possible class available for respective zones.

Varieties are then subject to each season’s Grain Trade Australia wheat standards upon delivery.