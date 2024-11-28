York-based agronomist Michael Lamond has been revealed as one of 11 industry representatives appointed to Grains Australia’s newly established Oilseed Council. Mr Lamond — well-known as the author of the Grain Industry Association of WA’s monthly crop report — is joined by WA trader Jared Meredith and processor Jon Slee, a former GIWA chairman. The lineup was announced November 28 and includes three Victorians, two South Australians, two New South Welshmen and one Queenslander. They have been appointed for three years and will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of classification frameworks for Australian oilseed crops including canola, cottonseed, soy and sunflower. The council will also provide expertise and advice in identifying trade and market access priorities, and requirements for market information and market education relevant to oilseeds. Grains Australia chief executive Richard Simonaitis said there was a “significant response” to the expression of interest process. “Selections were based on applicants’ skills, experience and the diversity of the group,” he said. “The new council collectively brings a broad range of skills and background across the industry.” Grains Australia, an initiative of the Grains Research and Development Corporation, is responsible for vital services and functions that improve the industry’s competitiveness and profitability. Its commodity councils — which include barley, wheat, oats and pulses — provide strategic advice to the Grains Australia board. GRAINS AUSTRALIA OILSEEDS COUNCIL •Jared Meredith – trader, WA •Jon Slee – processor, WA •Michael Lamond – agronomist/consultant, WA •Andrew Freebairn – trader, Victoria •Dan Morgan – trader and processor, Victoria •Rob Hall – seed business manager, Victoria •Grant Pontifex – grower, South Australia •Luke Strudwick – trader, SA •Lachlan Herbert – grower and adviser, New South Wales •Tom Mac Smith – processor, NSW. •Maryann Salvetti – grower and chair of Soy Australia, Queensland