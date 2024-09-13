South Australian grower Sharon Starick has been appointed the first female chair of the Grains Research and Development Corporation, with WA’s Bob Nixon taking on the deputy role.

Ms Starick will start the three-year term on October 1, replacing Queensland broadacre farmer John Woods who has led the GRDC since 2016.

A grain and pork producer from SA’s Mallee region, Ms Starlick has been on the GRDC Board since 2018 and is also chair of Animal Health Australia, director of the Regional Investment Corporation, and independent chair of the SA Future Drought Fund Advisory Group.

Her previous roles include chair of the SA Murray-Darling Basin Natural Resources Management Board and director of Land and Water Australia

GRDC managing director Nigel Hart described Ms Starlick as a “highly intelligent and capable leader”.

“Sharon… has an extensive knowledge of agriculture and natural resource management,” he said.

“She also brings the hands-on practical understanding and experience of farming that is invaluable for a grower-focused organisation like GRDC.”

GRDC is Australia’s biggest rural research and development corporation, responsible for investing more than $240 million a year in research, development and extension for the nation’s grain growers.

Mr Hart paid tribute to Mr Woods, calling the Goondiwindi grain grower an “inspirational and visionary leader” and a “formidable and courageous driver of change”.

“Under his guidance the organisation has grown in size, scope and impact, investing in RD&E that delivers genuine, tangible benefits to Australian grain growers and the wider industry,” Mr Hart said.

“His foresight and big picture view of how and what GRDC can and should invest has changed the agricultural landscape in a way that will improve the situation for grain growers for generations to come.”

Under Mr Woods’ watch, GRDC’s Canberra-based workforce was expanded with the establishment of regional offices in Toowoomba, Adelaide, Perth, Wagga Wagga and Horsham

Kalannie grower Bob Nixon was appointed vice chair and will continue serving as a non-executive director alongside Kellie Benda (WA), Shaun Coffey (QLD), Natalie Sommerville (SA), Bindi Turner (NSW) and Richard Heath (NSW).

A 2014 Nuffield Scholar, Mr Nixon owns and manages his family’s farm in WA’s north-eastern Wheatbelt, growing wheat, barley, canola, lupins, chickpeas and serradella cover crop.