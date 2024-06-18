Better understanding the potential of deep sowing oats early into stored moisture opportunities will be the subject of a National Grower Network investment by the Grains Research and Development Corporation. As part of a three-year project, GRDC will work with Facey Group and Merredin and Districts Farm Improvement Group to sow small plot trials in the medium and low rainfall zones. The trials will look at conventional and emerging oat varieties and are supported by InterGrain to provide conventional and emerging seed varieties. Uys Lourens, sustainable cropping systems manager west at GRDC, said the potential to utilise soil moisture below conventional sowing depths could allow growers to “increase yield while mitigating abiotic stress”. She said there had been a trend for increasing summer rain and later autumn sowing breaks throughout WA’s Wheatbelt. InterGrain oat breeder Allan Rattey said he was enthusiastic about the range of new oat varieties and the growth in the market in recent years. Oats seedlings emerge by elongation of both the mesocotyl and coleoptile so oats can be sown deeper than current wheat and barley. Long mesocotyls and coleoptiles in oats permit deep sowing into subsoil moisture stored from summer rains; this enables earlier germination and crop growth to occur under optimal conditions, especially for longer-season varieties. Although oats are not completely tolerant to frost and may get frosted, this risk is less so than wheat or barley. Sowing oats at depth when moisture is available also provides a risk mitigation opportunity in a frost-prone area. Facey Group chief executive Tina Astbury, who is working with MADFIG executive officer Glenice Batchelor to co-ordinate the trials, said York-based consulting company Living Farm had been contracted to help with sowing at Wickepin and Merredin. “Herbicide options in oats are somewhat limited and deep sowing may provide the capacity to limit herbicide damage at sowing,” Ms Astbury said. “Fertiliser placement can also be an issue when deep sowing, due to less separation of seed and fertiliser. “Oats are less sensitive to fertiliser toxicity than canola, wheat or barley, however, this issue will still need to be addressed to support widespread adoption.” In conjunction with the plot trials, Facey Group and MADFIG will conduct case studies of local producers who sow oats at depth into stored moisture. “Producers need to fully understand when sowing at depth will be beneficial and what management strategies will support good crop emergence in these situations,” Ms Astbury said. “The risks to machinery, the potential extra costs, and how to ensure good equipment set-up, are practical considerations that these local producer case studies will further investigate.” Other grower groups including Corrigin Farm Improvement Group have showed interest in the project and will help with the outreach and communications of its findings.